Stanley Tucci: It’s OK for straight actors to play gay roles





Stanley Tucci has no problem with straight actors playing gay characters as long as it’s done the right way. The Oscar-nominated actor got into the LGBTQ+ casting debate on Sunday’s episode of BBC Radio 4s Desert Island Discs. Tucci, 62, portrayed gay men in 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada and 2020’s Supernova. Obviously I think it’s okay, Tucci told the BBC. And I’m always very flattered when gay people come up to me and talk to me about The Devil Wears Prada, when they talk about Supernova, and they say it was so beautiful. You did it the right way. Because often it’s not done the right way. Tucci is among several celebrities who have shared their opinions on whether it’s OK for straight actors to take on queer roles. In a 2021 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Jim Parsons, alumnus of The Big Bang Theory, said the fight…isn’t about just having gay people play, but about ensuring all sides are open to all players. . It’s important that gay characters are portrayed as whole, completely human individuals, added Parsons, who noted that there were plenty of straight actors who played gay characters brilliantly. Asked by the Hollywood journalist in 2018 about the casting speech, Carol star Cate Blanchett said she would fight to the death for the right to suspend disbelief and play roles beyond her own experience, including queer characters. Others, however, have suggested that queer roles should be assigned authentically based on each character’s identity. Citing the need for greater diversity in the entertainment industry, Can You Ever Forgive Me? actor Richard E. Grant interviewed in a 2019 interview with the Sunday Times how anyone could still justify straight actors playing gay characters. And Glee alum Darren Criss made headlines in 2018 for saying he could quit playing gay characters, tell the commotionI want to make sure I won’t be another straight boy playing a gay man. Meanwhile, the happiest star of the season, Kristen Stewart, said Variety in 2020 that she would never want to tell a story that really should be told by someone who has had this experience. That said, it’s a conversation on a slippery slope because it means I could never play another straight character if I had to hold everyone to the letter of that particular law, she added. I think it’s such a gray area. For Tucci, the conversation comes down to the main purpose of acting and what it means to be a performer. I truly believe that an actor is an actor is an actor,” he said on Desert Island Discs. You are supposed to play different people. You are fair. That’s the whole point.

