Fireworks Near Me: West Hollywood, July 4, 2023 Events





WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA As Independence Day approaches, it’s time to cook up the barbecue and find out where the 4th of July fireworks and other star-studded celebrations take place near West Hollywood and across South Bay, Westside and neighboring communities. Note the date of events, as not all of them occur on the 4th of July. Also, always confirm with the organizers that the activities are going as planned. Enjoy the holidays and happy 14th July from Patch! ———– ARTESIA: JULY 2ND : 4th of July Weekend Over The Line Tournament. Register to play or just drop by to watch! JULY 3: 4th of July Celebration: Movie in the Park. “Top Gun: Maverick” will be screened. 4TH JULY: 4th of July celebration, Selena tribute concert and fireworks. Family games planned too. ———– BELMONT SHORE: 4TH JULY: 4th of July Great American Children’s Bike Parade. Annual tradition hosted by Justin Rudd. ————– CATALIN ISLAND: JULY 2-4: July 2-4 Fireworks, Festivities & Parade. Dinghy and golf cart parades, children’s festivals, fireworks and more will keep you busy! ———- CERTIFIED: 4TH JULY:4th of July “Let Freedom Ring” Party and Fireworks. With food trucks, games, ringing ceremony and more. ———— TRADE: 1ST OF JULY: Independence Day July 1st Fest & Fireworks. At Rosewood Park with concerts, games, food and more. ———– CUDAHY: JULY 3: Independence Day Event and Fireworks. With sweaters, makeup, food and entertainment. ———– CULVER CITY: JULY 4: 4th of July Party and Fireworks: West LA College. The event includes live music and food trucks. ———– THE SECOND: 4TH JULY: 4th of July party and fireworks. Events abound with hula-hoop contests, water balloon tossing, watermelon and pie eating contests, and more. ———- GARDENA: JULY 4: July 4 fireworks. Join the festivities at Rowley Park. ———- HAWAIIAN GARDENS: JULY 1: Fireworks and celebration of Independence Day. “Come and enjoy the music, entertainment, games & activities!” ————– HERMOSA BEACH: JULY 4: July 4 Ironman ‘Run, Paddle, Chug’ – An annual event in its 50th year! ————– HOLLYWOOD: 1ST OF JULY: 4th of July Weekend Movie and Fireworks: Hollywood Forever Cemetery. “Pack your bow tie and buckle your belt for a colorful adventure with Pee-Wee.” JULY 2-4: July 4 Beach Boys concert and fireworks: Hollywood Bowl. “Fun, fun, fun” is just one ticket away! ————– THE LOOK: JULY 3: 3rd of July Fireworks and Independence Day Celebration. The event features country tribute band Silver Lining and party band Elemental Funk. ———- LAKEWOOD: JULY 24: Neighborhood party and fireworks. “Family fun, a good rocking moment and a great professional fireworks display.” ———— LONG BEACH: JULY 3: July 3 ‘Big Bang On Bay’ Fireworks and Block Party BBQ: Boathouse. Don’t miss it! Tickets on sale. JULY 3: 3rd of July Fireworks Show and Crab Pot Dinner. Another viewing and dining option. 4TH JULY: 4th of July Great American Children’s Bike Parade. Annual tradition hosted by Justin Rudd. 4TH JULY: 4th of July BBQ: Aquarium of the Pacific. Tickets include all-day admission and lunch. 4TH JULY: 4th of July Fireworks: Downtown Waterfront. Free event with great views. 4TH JULY: Fireworks and Queen Mary 4th of July Celebration. The Queen is back! ————– ANGELS: JUNE 24: El Sereno concert and fireworks. Hosted by Board member Kevin de Len. JUNE 24: Boyle Heights Fireworks: Hosted by Board Member Kevin de Len. JULY 2ND : Lincoln Heights Fireworks Show. Hosted by Board Member Kevin de Len. 4TH JULY: LA Dodgers vs Pirates 4th of July Game and Fireworks. What’s better than baseball and fireworks? 4TH JULY: Grand Park 4th of July Block Party and Drone Show. With non-stop entertainment! ———— LYNWOOD: JULY 3: Independence Day July 3 Fireworks Show. With entertainment, food trucks, bouncy houses and more. ————– MALIBU: JULY 1-4: 4th of July weekend fireworks. Check the latest barge news. ———- MANHATTAN BEACH: JULY 2: 4th of July Weekend ‘Satin Dollz’ Concert: Amphitheater. Free on a first come, first served basis. 4TH JULY: 4th of July Pool Party Celebration in Begg. Admission $5. ———– MARINA DEL REY: JULY 4: 4th of July fireworks. “There’s no better place in Los Angeles to see the 4th of July fireworks.” ———– NORWALK: 1ST OF JULY: Independence Day and fireworks. With a children’s zone, food trucks and an Undercover band. ————– PACIFIC PALISADES: 4TH JULY: July 4 Will Rogers Run, Parade & Fireworks. From dawn to dusk…full of patriotic activities! ———— DOMAINS OF PALOS VERDES: 4TH JULY: 4th of July Fireworks Viewing Party. Hosted by La Venta Inn. ——– PALOS VERDES RANCH: 4TH JULY: 4th of July celebration and drone light show. With inflatables, rides, games and more. ————– REDONDO BEACH: 4TH JULY: 4th of July Fireworks: UPDATE: CANCELED. New regulations prompted the fireworks vendor to pull out of the event. 4TH JULY: Village Runner Independence Day 5K Run & Firecracker Dash. Also with a costume contest! 4TH JULY: 4th of July concert with former members of Oingo Boingo. Three scheduled groups. ———– SAINT PIERRE: JUNE 30TH : Fireworks and music “Cars & Stripes Forever”. Big kick-off of the 4th of July festivities. JULY 4: John Olguin’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular Party. Organized by Cabrillo Beach Boosters. ———- SANTA CLARITA: JULY 1-4: 4th of July Weekend Fireworks: Six Flags Magic Mountain. “Four nights of dazzling fireworks.” JULY 4: 4th of July Fireworks: Westfield Valencia Town Center. Viewing starts at 9:15 p.m. ———– SANTA MONICA: JUNE 30-JULY 4: 4th of July Weekend Ferris Wheel Flag: Pacific Park. Head to the pier. 1ST OF JULY: Fireworks “Celebrate America”. At Santa Monica College. 4TH JULY: 4th of July Parade. “The 2023 fashion show resumes its classic route!” ———— SOUTH DOOR: JULY 1-4: Independence Weekend Festival and 4th of July Fireworks. With rides, food, live music and fireworks on Tuesday nights. ————– TORRANCE: 4TH JULY: 4th of July pyrotechnic show. Two viewing locations are first come, first served. ————– UNIVERSAL CITY: JULY 4: 4th of July Celebration & Fireworks: Universal Studios Hollywood. “Don’t miss the star-studded celebration in the park.” ————– VALENCIA: JULY 1-4: 4th of July Weekend Fireworks: Six Flags Magic Mountain. “Four nights of dazzling fireworks.” JULY 4: 4th of July Fireworks: Westfield Valencia Town Center. Viewing starts at 9:15 p.m. ——- VENICE: 4TH JULY: July 4 ‘Mr. & Ms. Muscle Beach Contest. Open to all athletes. ———– WEST LA / WESTCHESTER: 4TH JULY: 4th of July Parade on the LAX Coast. This year’s theme is “Ultimate summer.” ————– WESTLAKE VILLAGE: 4TH JULY: 4th of July parade and fireworks. It’s a day full of food, music, fun for the kids and more. ————– FOR THE COMPLETE LA COUNTY GUIDE: 4th of July 2023 Fireworks in Greater Los Angeles ——— ON THE ROAD FOR HOLIDAYS? ———– Get more local news straight to your inbox. Sign up for free newsletters and patch alerts.

