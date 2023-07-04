‘Sopranos’ actor Michael Imperioli says ‘bigots and homophobes’ are banned from watching his shows

The Supreme Court ruled on two massive cases in the past week. Most significant was the decision to reverse affirmative action in college admissions. But another was important too. The Court ruled that a wedding website builder cannot be forced make a website for a gay wedding. “Sopranos” actor Michael Imperioli took great offense to the latter.

I have decided to ban fanatics and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or TV show I have been in, Imperioli wrote on Instagram. Thank you to the Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate against and exclude those with whom I disagree and oppose. UNITED STATES! UNITED STATES!

He wasn’t done either. Imperioli then posted multiple comments on the same post.

One said, “Hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view.

Another read, “America is getting dumber by the minute.”

‘Sopranos’ actor Michael Imperioli posted angry comments on Instagram after a Supreme Court ruling was handed down that he disagrees with. (Photos: Screenshots/Instagram/@realmichaelimperioli)

It’s hard to disagree with him on that second comment. However, I guess he and I disagree on what causes the dumbing down of society.

Of course, Michael Imperioli is committing a logical error here. The one he uses is called “Faulty Analogy”.

Banning people from watching shows is not the same as forcing them to do something they don’t agree with. In fact, it’s the exact opposite.

Which comes down to the real problem here. The Supreme Court basically ruled that it could not force a web designer to create a very specific website.

Michael Imperioli uses the Supreme Court decision to signal his virtue

This is a case very similar to the baker who refused bake a gay wedding cake – but offered to bake the men an ordinary cake and did not completely refuse them service; however, this often goes unreported as part of the story – and the Supreme Court sided with the baker.

Imperioli did not comment on the other religious exemptions, however.

‘Sopranos’ actor Michael Imperioli posted angry comments on Instagram after a Supreme Court ruling was handed down that he disagrees with. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

For example, would it post the same message if a Muslim web designer refused to create a website for someone who wanted to post pictures of Muhammad on that site?

I think I know the answer, although it’s pure speculation.

The simple fact here is that Michael Imperioli signals virtue.

“Look how much I care about you! I am such a good person! This behavior is quite common in Hollywood.

In reality, he is just an actor who does not understand the Constitution of the United States.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld probably said it best.

we then force the actor to say racist and homophobic things, and if he does not comply, he is punished. it is the enemy of power whatever the discourse; Imperioli’s mistake pushed him to support forced speech, and now real discrimination. That’s why actors need scripts. https://t.co/TON2fNZtpM — Greg Gutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 2, 2023

In fact, I slightly disagree with Greg. I believe Imperioli absolutely has the script. And he fits in perfectly.

Post a completely illogical view of a complex issue about which you have no knowledge.

Check.

Make yourself a hero.

Check.

Give the impression of acting without accomplishing anything.

Check.

It’s Hollywood Virtue 101.

Imperioli succeeded.