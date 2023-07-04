Critic’s Notebook – The Hollywood Reporter

It’s barely July, and The idol is already finished.

The series, created by Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, ended its first season on Sunday evening with a finale so exotic that Levinson’s prediction that his latest creation is “the biggest show of the summer” now seems ridiculous. Conversations around The idol, which has drawn derision since its Cannes premiere in May, made me wonder if it was, in a twisted way, worth watching. Current speculation about its renewal has changed the question: is any part salvageable?

The idolThe problems aren’t limited to its gratuitous nudity or its youthful eroticism. The show is dogged by a thin plot and an inconsistent narrative. Plots are gleefully picked up and thrown away, their remnants haunting attentive viewers. Character development? Who needs it. The show is oddly incurious about its gallery of misfit characters. The acting leaves something to be desired, as does the random rhythm. There is a lack of unintended aim in the series, which belies his projected confidence. Each episode searches for a tone; none manage to feel less clunky than the last.

And yet the season contains inspired elements – glimmers of this The idol could have been.

Take the finale, the ominous faux-title “Jocelyn Forever.” Mirroring the pilot, the episode opens with our star at the center of a room again. The camera zooms in on Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), surrounded by a team in charge of redoing her image. They look a little different now, though. The intrusive photographer who barks out the controls, the shy intimacy coordinator, the label executives and the team of production assistants have been replaced by a producer (Mike Dean playing himself), a songwriter (l artist Ramsey playing herself) and the other artists who have been living in Jocelyn’s mansion for who knows how long.

Clasped hands around a floor microphone, the singer sings the lyrics to her latest single, a sultry pop song meant to reflect her recent experiences. Her voice stretches every word and her eyes hint at a sleepy defiance. Here is the reintroduction of Jocelyn: she has always been in control of her image, her life and her body. If it were a different show, the moment would land with a smart, heartbreaking shock The idolpremise to say something about the machinations of celebrity.

Instead, Jocelyn’s transformation looks like a cheap thrill. The show wants us to believe that she was never a pawn – that the first two episodes, in which her fragility is most apparent, were part of a larger con. (Levinson and Tesfaye alluded to this during The idol‘s press cycle.) But it’s hard to buy such a sudden change.

Most of Jocelyn’s pivot occurred in “The Stars Belong to the World,” a bizarre, kitchen-sink fourth episode that includes tears, torture, and tension between Jocelyn and Tedros (Tesfaye). In it, the pop star learns that her record label gifted backup dancer Dyanne (Jennie Kim) her single and stumbles upon the real reason she met Tedros that night at his club. What seemed fortuitous was in fact calculated.

The news may break Jocelyn’s heart and definitely activate her anger. Yet in continuing this new thematic thread (the vengeful pop star), the show replaces its earlier questions about complicity—both that of the viewer and that of Jocelyn’s team—with equally fundamental questions about power. and dominance. The star, we are told through direct dialogue, is not who we have been led to believe. But of course she is not. We never really knew Jocelyn, presented as an amalgam of projections. At the start of the show, the singer tries to rebuild her image, not out of duty to herself, but to be able to sell tickets. Jocelyn – like her fans – is a servant of fame.

This fourth episode introduced several things worth digging into: Jocelyn’s relationship with Dyanne and her creative director Xander (Troye Sivan) hints at a more sinister side to stardom and raises meaningful questions about the motivations of the star. What does Jocelyn get for putting her friends, some of whom are more talented than her, on her payroll? How does this keep the system current, ensuring that it works exclusively for her?

The idol frequently forgoes its more interesting threads to explore the inert dynamic between Jocelyn and Tedros. Their relationship and its supposed depth are thrust upon us repeatedly. But, as we come to understand that neither Tedros nor Jocelyn can be trusted, we don’t learn enough about them for their relationship to inspire feelings.

Wouldn’t it have been more exciting to watch Jocelyn’s manager, Destiny (a Da’Vine ace Joy Randolph), an outspoken boss, or learn more about musician Izaak (Moses Sumney) , whose magnetism becomes a running gag? Or Chloe (Suzanna Son), the brilliant singer whose haunting voice dominates the song “Family” at the end of episode 2? And whatever happened to vanity lounge journalist Talia (Nef Day)?

Studying any of these characters could have led to a more robust storytelling. It also might have clarified everything that happened in the finale, which felt like the conclusion of an entirely different show. Between shots of Tedros tweaking and Jocelyn frosting him, The idol manages to meet its purpose: the destiny of Jocelyn’s tour.

After the first-scene studio session, the pop star calls his team, which includes executives Andrew Finkelstein (Eli Roth) and Nikki Katz (Jane Adams), home. Deja vu sets in as they echo their pilot behaviors: They make cutting remarks about Jocelyn’s sanity, worry about stockholders breathing down their necks, and worry about sunk costs. There’s a more chaotic and frenetic energy to this reunion as the costumes mingle with what has effectively become Jocelyn’s cult.

The script tries to make up for the rushed pacing by summarizing its main points with disposable one-liners: “Never trust someone with a rat’s tail”; “Tedros, I’m done with you”; “Don’t you think people are able to hide who they really are?

A time jump to six weeks in the future brings us to the first night of Jocelyn’s tour. The singer, dressed in a transparent white dress with a high collar, has regained her notoriety and is back in the spotlight. “Hello, angels,” Jocelyn tells her fans, coopting Tedros’ language from the premiere. The unwavering strength of his voice and the mischievous glint in his eyes almost make you want to stay and see what happens next.