Ananya Panday Reacts If She’s Jealous Of BFF Shuhana Khan’s Bollywood Debut

Ananya Panday: If she’s jealous of Suhana Khan’s entry into Bollywood: Ananya Panday recently spoke about her best friend Suhana Khan’s Bollywood debut. While she revealed that Suhana is a newcomer and she is not nervous but rather confident. Ananya clarified that she was not worried about the increased competition; she called it healthy competition. Ananya Panday: If she is jealous of Suhana Khan’s entry into Bollywood

Ananya Paday on Suhana Khan’s debut:

In a chat with News 18, Ananya said she was very confident about Suhana’s debut. She’s not nervous. She is very confident and Ananya thinks Suhana is very good at what she does. Panday is very excited to see her. After The Archies teaser, everyone loved him.

Ananya on increased competition in the industry:

When asked about competition in the industry, Ananya confessed that with Suaha’s debut, she will increase. She doesn’t feel insecure; she feels competitive. Ananya added: “I have always been competitive. I think it’s good to have healthy competition because it keeps you motivated. It makes me want to work even harder. It’s inspiring every time new talent comes in because you see what good work there is and you learn from people.

About Suahana Khan:

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and famous interior designer Gauri Khan. She is set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhta’s The Archies. It will premiere on November 24 on Netflix India.

Read also : Ameesha Patel confessed that her relationship with Vikram Bhatt was the biggest downside of her life