Entertainment
Ananya Panday Reacts If She’s Jealous Of BFF Shuhana Khan’s Bollywood Debut
Ananya Panday: If she’s jealous of Suhana Khan’s entry into Bollywood: Ananya Panday recently spoke about her best friend Suhana Khan’s Bollywood debut. While she revealed that Suhana is a newcomer and she is not nervous but rather confident. Ananya clarified that she was not worried about the increased competition; she called it healthy competition. Ananya Panday: If she is jealous of Suhana Khan’s entry into Bollywood
Ananya Paday on Suhana Khan’s debut:
In a chat with News 18, Ananya said she was very confident about Suhana’s debut. She’s not nervous. She is very confident and Ananya thinks Suhana is very good at what she does. Panday is very excited to see her. After The Archies teaser, everyone loved him.
Ananya on increased competition in the industry:
When asked about competition in the industry, Ananya confessed that with Suaha’s debut, she will increase. She doesn’t feel insecure; she feels competitive. Ananya added: “I have always been competitive. I think it’s good to have healthy competition because it keeps you motivated. It makes me want to work even harder. It’s inspiring every time new talent comes in because you see what good work there is and you learn from people.
About Suahana Khan:
Suhana Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and famous interior designer Gauri Khan. She is set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhta’s The Archies. It will premiere on November 24 on Netflix India.
Read also : Ameesha Patel confessed that her relationship with Vikram Bhatt was the biggest downside of her life
|
Sources
2/ https://lehren.com/entertainment/bollywood/ananya-panday-reacts-if-shes-jealous-of-suhana-khans-bollywood-debut/172081/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- In the aftermath of Maharashtra upheaval, Lalu lashes out at PM Modi
- Ananya Panday Reacts If She’s Jealous Of BFF Shuhana Khan’s Bollywood Debut
- 4 Star DE Marquis Lightfoot Committed Vaults Miami Soccer 2024 Class
- 5 must-have shoe trends for men
- Jokowi to court Australian investment during visit to Sydney – Tue 4th July 2023
- Critic’s Notebook – The Hollywood Reporter
- Generative AI beyond the hype
- Windsor weather: heat warning issued
- ‘Sopranos’ actor Michael Imperioli says ‘bigots and homophobes’ are banned from watching his shows
- West Indies Women’s Squad announced for T20I Series against Ireland
- Veronika Rajek shows off sizzling body in busty yellow dress as fans tell Tom Brady fan she’s ‘more vibrant than the sun’
- Toyota Unveils Incredible Innovations Including EV Rocket Tech