Stanley Tucci Defends Straight Actors Playing Gay Characters: “An Actor Is An Actor Is An Actor”





‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actor Stanley Tucci defended straight actors playing gay roles while referencing his career during a radio show on Sunday. While appearing on BBC Radio 4’s ‘Desert Island Discs’, Tucci spoke about his life and his many famous films, including ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and ‘Supernova’, in which he portrayed a gay man despite being straight. When asked to weigh in on the debate over whether a straight actor should play someone who is gay, Tucci defended the practice if it was done “in the right way.” “Obviously I believe that’s good,” Tucci said. “I’m always very flattered when gay people come up to me and talk to me about The Devil Wears Prada or they talk about Supernova, and they say, it was so beautiful, you know, you did it from the right way. Because a lot of times it’s not done the right way.” STANLEY TUCCI REMEMBERS LOST HIS SENSE OF TASTE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FIGHT AGAINST CANCER: IT WAS HAVING He added, “But I really believe that an actor is an actor is an actor. You’re supposed to play different people. You are. That’s the whole point.” Tucci’s comments have pitted some arguments from fellow actors over the past few years. In a 2022 interview with The New York Times Magazine, Tom Hanks admitted he wouldn’t have taken his Oscar-winning role as Andrew Beckett in “Philadelphia” because the character was gay. “Could a straight man do what I did in Philadelphia now? No, and rightly so,” Hanks said. “Philadelphia was all about not being scared. One of the reasons people weren’t scared of that movie was because I was playing a gay man. We were beyond that now, and I don’t think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight guy playing a gay guy.” CELEBS JOIN GLAAD IN DEMAND BIG TECH STOP ANTI-LGBTQ HATE ONLINE: TRANSLATED INTO REAL EVIL He continued, “It’s not a crime, it’s not boohoo, for someone to say we’re going to demand more from a movie in the modern realm of authenticity. Did I like preaching? I don’t want to.” “Star Trek” actor Zachary Quinto remarked in a 2018 Sirius XM interview that it’s often rare to see gay actors openly playing straight roles compared to the other way around. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “You look at how many straight actors are playing gay roles and how that door doesn’t open as much the other way,” Quinto said. “There are fewer gay actors playing straight roles. And there’s something about that. You watch a movie like Call Me By Your Name, which is an amazing movie. The work of those straight actors was really great “, but what would have been like if there were gay actors in these roles? I don’t know! Are these characters gay or are they just exploring something? Who knows.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/stanley-tucci-defends-straight-actors-playing-gay-characters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos