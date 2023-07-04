Satyaprem Ki Katha and why Bollywood film survivors need guilty saviors?

Watching Satyaprem ki Katha, with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, I was torn between two thoughts. One was genuine admiration for director Sameer Vidwans and writer Karan Shrikant Sharma who raise the crucial question of how no means no even if the woman has been physically intimate with you to some degree on a previous occasion. Lack of consent is never a gray area. But another part of me wondered why they chose two regressive and frankly toxic narrative tropes to convey this otherwise progressive idea.

spoiler alert

First, the glorification of a distraught, unambitious man who finally finds his purpose when he falls in love and takes his wife/partner as his project. Second, the familiar story of how a female survivor of assault, divorce, heartbreak or injustice of any kind needs a male savior who tells her how she can get justice, move on or to defend oneself.

Kartik Aaryans Sattu aka Satyaprem is supposed to draw our empathy as he is a grown man who cleans his own house and washes utensils. However, he becomes noble because he won’t give up on his wife when he learns of his past trauma and reiterates that he is okay with being a supporting hero in his life. His suffering became his chance to improve.

Kiaras Katha has the best line in the movie where she asks why men immediately understand a woman’s interest in them but find it so hard to understand that the same woman says no. Unfortunately, Katha has no katha (story) of her own until she becomes Satyaprems Katha. She tells her in-laws the truth about being sexually assaulted because Sattu keeps telling her there’s no need to think twice about telling the truth . She decides to file an FIR against her abuser because Sattu brings the court documents to a family reunion and proceeds to announce that she is a victim of rape. Katha even states that the best decision she made was to marry Sattu who, as we see, is passively and aggressively nagging her to begin healing.

Far too often in Bollywood, women who survive trauma or heartbreak of any kind simply drown in a cocktail of tears and shame before a hero arrives who accepts them even if they are not not – to paraphrase a line from Made in Heaven – as pure as possible. ghee. The scariest subcategory of the male savior plot idea for the female survivor is when that male most often ends up being a husband. In a shocking number of films from the 80s and 90s, a rape victim was seen marrying her rapist because having lost her virginity, she had no other way to live an honorable life. Benaam Baadshah, starring Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla and Raja ki Aayegi Baraat who had a very young Rani Mukherjee are just a few of the many examples of this horrific story idea.

Vanraj from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam became the dream husband because he decided to reunite his wife with her boyfriend. We instantly rooted for Ajay Devgn because while selfless wives are a given, a selfless husband deserves admiration. Manmarziyan, directed by Anurag Kashyap, Abhishek Bachchan plays a Vanraj 2.0 who calmly tells his wife she can go back to the man she loves. They break up but she ends up going back to the husband as he helps her realize what true love is and tames her wild side.

In Prem Rog, Rishi Kapoors Devdhar became a friend, philosopher and social activist to Manorama (Padmini Kolhapure) who is widowed just days after her marriage. She is a crying victim until he decides to take it upon himself to rebuild her life. Damini saw Meenakshi Seshadri take a stand against her in-laws after her brother-in-law raped their housekeeper. However, she is unable to get justice until Sunny Deol decides to raise her dhai kilo ka haath and take her case.

Even in seemingly or actually progressive films like Pink, Piku, Dear Zindagi, and Ek Ladki ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, the leading lady still needs a male or male helper to find justice or her own voice. Whether it’s Amitabh Bachchan giving us a searing monologue about consent 101 as he defends Taapsee and his friends, SRK acting as a therapist for Alia and helping her with her mental health issues, Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor fight for Sonam Kapoor coming out of the closet, or even Irrfan having a rare moment of rescue when he stands up for Piku and tells her father to stop emotionally manipulating his daughter.

The fact that so many of us haven’t even questioned this speaks to a larger social mindset where helping women or just supporting them is a way to grow men. Perhaps it comes from all the fairy tales we read where princesses literally sleep or are trapped in towers until a prince arrives and saves them. Or it’s rooted in mythology because Sita waited for Ram to come and save her, and Draupadi was saved from being stripped naked by Krishna who created an endless sari during vastraharan. Maybe it’s because the gods, prophets or spiritual leaders of other major religions are also all men. This cultural baggage, plus a very low benchmark for what makes a good man or husband, puts men on pedestals for basic human decency.

A caring, sensitive partner who offers unconditional love is a godsend, but in 2023 we need to let go of the idea that marriage is the way to a better life, or that men in general are supposed to save women from their troubles. . Let Katha have her own katha, while Sattu just offers her Satyaprem (true love).