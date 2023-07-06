Entertainment
Blake Lively recruits Paul Hollywood to be the face of his liquor brand
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s big UK takeover continues as they recruit Paul Hollywood to be the face of the actress’ liquor brand
The big British takeover of Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively continues after the actress signed Paul Hollywood to be the face of his new liquor brand.
The Bake Off chef will appear on advertisements for Betty Booze, the premium range of ready-to-drink bourbon and tequila cocktails, after befriending the American couple.
Hollywood, 57, filmed the clips and posed for photos during a shoot in west London on Tuesday where Ms Lively was in attendance.
It is understood that the material will be used not only in the UK, but also in the US, where the brand will also be sold.
It comes just a week after she and Reynolds – who owns football club AFC Wrexham – visited the Bake Off set where they posed for photos with Hollywood and her co-star Prue Leith.
Deal: The big British takeover of Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively continues after the actress signs Paul Hollywood to be the face of his new liquor brand
Pals: It comes after she and Reynolds – who owns football club AFC Wrexham – visited the Bake Off set where they posed for photos with Hollywood and her co-star Prue Leith
A source close to Ms Lively, who shot to fame in the 2007 US teen drama Gossip Girl, said: ‘Paul is basically British, and Blake and Ryan dabble in all things UK.
“They think Paul is awesome and with his many followers Blake thinks he will sell a lot of his stuff.” It’s very random but she wanted a Brit on board so she turned to Paul.
“They have all become very good friends and Paul is looking forward to seeing Wrexham play next season.”
Last week, Reynolds and Ms Lively posed for photos at the Bake Off tent in Welford Park, Berkshire.
Hollywood posted a photo of himself alongside Ms Lively, along with the caption: “Sorry Prue, Blake (@blakelively) took a seat…welcome to Blake Cake Corner.”
Last week Ms Lively, who gave birth to her fourth child in February, announced she was launching a range of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages which is an extension of her Betty Buzz brand of mixers, calling it Betty Booze .
In the range are a bubbly tequila with smoked oak lemonade, with butter, a bubbly bourbon with apple-ginger sour cherry, and a bubbly tequila with lime shiso.
They’re 4.5% and made with sparkling water, juice and spirits and no artificial colors or sweeteners.
Brand: Paul will appear in advertisements for Betty Booze, the premium line of ready-to-drink bourbon and tequila cocktails, after befriending the American couple
International: It is understood that the material will be used not only in the UK, but also in the US, where the brand will also be sold.
Sharing her news on Instagram, Ms Lively wrote alongside a photo of herself posing with the drinks: ‘Drinking is not my thing.’ But for shit’s sake, the flavor is. Home recipes. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality alcohol. No shit. Also a real time saver. That’s why I really did it.
However, the star faced backlash as she confessed that she does not drink alcohol but profits from the sale of alcohol.
The logo of Ms Lively’s mum-of-four, Betty Buzz, mix brand appears on AFC Wrexham’s training kit.
Reynolds, 46, is also the head of Aviation Gin, which he sold to Diageo for up to $466 million. He has immersed himself in British culture since buying the Welsh football club in 2021 and has been seen knocking down punches in traditional English pubs.
Reynolds is currently filming Deadpool 3 in London.
