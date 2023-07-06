vijayakumar: Malayalam actress Arthana Binu, in a video that has gone viral, accuses her father Vijayakumar of entering the property and making death threats





Actress Arthana Binu has accused her father Vijayakumar of trespassing on her property and threatening her sister and grandmother with death on July 4. Taking to Instagram, the actress revealed that despite being given a restraining order and several lawsuits against him, the Malayalam actor visited them and behaved badly every time. She also added that her father threatened to kill her mother and grandmother and also demanded that she stop acting in films. He threatened me to stop acting in movies and that he would go through with it if I didn’t obey. He also said that if I want to act, I should act in the movies he says. The Shylock actress said he also created a row at her workplace. He also spoke ill of the crew of my Malayalam film which I just finished shooting. Every time I act in a Malayalam movie, he files a complaint to stop me acting. Even when I acted in Shylock he sued, and to keep the movie from being shelved I had to sign an official legal document stating that I acted in the movie on my own will. She also said that although the police have been informed of the incident, no one has taken action so far. In the video, the actor can be seen knocking on glass doors, screaming and swearing at the family. Vijayakumar is currently separated from his family. He divorced his wife and she stays with her daughters and her 85-year-old mother at home. The post went viral on Instagram and racked up over 15,000 likes. About Arthana Binu

Binu is an actress who mainly works in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. She is the daughter of Malayalam actor Vijayakumar and Binu Daniel. She made her acting debut in the 2016 Telugu romantic comedy Seethamma Andalu Ramayya Sitralu opposite Raj Tarun. His most popular films include Malayalam romantic comedy Mudhugauv (2016), Thondan (2017), Tamil comedy-drama Semma 2018 and Kadaikutty Singam (2018).

