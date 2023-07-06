Amazon CEO Andy Jassy reviews Hollywood studio spending: report





Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon is reportedly reviewing spending by the tech giant’s Hollywood studio on its pricey original TV programming as part of a broader cost-cutting campaign. Last January, Amazon announced its largest layoffs, with around 18,000 people to be laid off as part of the first round of downsizing. A second round of 9,000 job cuts was announced in March, bringing the cumulative total to 27,000 layoffs. Recently, Jassy’s attention has turned to Amazon’s spending on its original TV productions, asking company executives to analyze budgets for some of Amazon’s shows as production costs rise and that some programs fail to attract or retain large audiences, according to a Bloomberg report. AMAZON PRIME DAY: GET ALL THE BEST OFFERS DURING THE 48-HOUR EVENT The outlet noted that Amazon had released at least six TV series with production budgets exceeding $100 million over the past nine months, four of which failed to make the top 10 on Nielsen’s most-watched streaming programs list. Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 130.38 +0.16 +0.12% Two of Amazon’s series with the largest production budgets — “The Rings of Power” and “Citadel” — have been more successful in attracting viewers, but that audience cost more than $400 million and $250 million , respectively, by Bloomberg . US REGULATORS PLAN MAJOR ANTITRUST LAW AGAINST AMAZON: REPORT There are also indications that the audience was fleeting. “The Rings of Power,” which is Amazon Studios’ most expensive production to date, only had a 37% completion rate according to The Hollywood Reporter. Since Amazon launched its Amazon Studios division in 2010, the world’s largest online retailer has used its financial clout to support the production company’s projects with big-budget productions running primarily on its streaming platform, Prime. Video. Amazon aimed to capitalize on this push by acquisition of MGM Studios for $8.45 billion last year. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE The layoffs that took place at Amazon this year impacted the entertainment divisions as Insider reported, about 100 people at Amazon Studios and Prime Video were affected by the layoffs, including some duplicate roles absorbed in the MGM acquisition. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/amazon-ceo-andy-jassy-scrutinizes-hollywood-studio-spending-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos