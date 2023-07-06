Bad actor bureaucrats must pay › American Greatness

In May,a court of appealruled against Rice University of Texas and in favor of a student athlete in a case involving Title IX, the federal law banning sex discrimination in schools, but now used to come out with mishaps on the theory that they represent gender bias. The case shows what is wrong with this law and also what is wrong on campus. And, unfortunately, the Biden administration is making matters worse by empowering Title IX personnel, the very people who are causing all the trouble.

In the fall of 2017, Doe was a male student at Rice University on a football scholarship. He started dating Roe, a student. They eventually entered into a sexual relationship, after discussing their sexual histories. Doe explained that he had an encounter with herpes in high school. The two separated in early December and shortly after Roe texted Doe saying she had herpes and probably got it from Doe. On December 15, Roe contacted the school’s Title IX office to complain that she had contracted herpes from a student who had not informed her of his infection – which was untrue – and on December 18 , she called the university police to file a complaint. Police refused, saying they could not prove intent to spread the infection.

In January, Roe saw Rices Student Judicial Program (SJP) director Emily Garza, who filed a formal disciplinary complaint against Doe on February 12. On February 13, Garza sent Doe a no contact order regarding Roe and also requested an in-person meeting the following day. Doe asked to postpone the meeting so he could get legal advice. Rice University apparently viewed this request as a lack of cooperation as it subsequently suspended Doe from the school and banished him from campus.

Garza informed Doe that SJP was investigating whether Doe intentionally inflicted or attempted to inflict mental or bodily harm on a person or acted with reckless recklessness that could result in mental or bodily harm. Garza also deemed the affair to be dating violence under Title IX and the school’s sexual misconduct policy.

During the investigation, Doe and his attorney insisted on three points: First, Doe had informed Roe that he had had herpes in high school, so what was Doe’s actual offense? Second, Roe had had other sexual partners who could have infected Roe; was it under study? And third, Roe had admitted that she wasnotis going to tell her future sex partners about her herpes diagnosis, so why didn’t the school investigate her as well? Doe claimed the whole thing constituted bias against him based on his gender, also a violation of Title IX.

None of these points mattered. On April 17, Garza found Doe guilty of failing to properly inform Roe … that she was at risk of contracting [herpes] …if they had had unprotected sex, and failure to clearly disclose this information was a reckless action that could result in mental or bodily harm…Furthermore, Doe never informed Roe of the details of his illness , long term effects or how it spread. On April 19, the Rices athletic department released Doe from the football program and terminated his scholarship. In July, Doe was forced to withdraw from college.

Doe sued the university a year later, alleging that she violated due process when she punished him for not having time to find a lawyer, and that she also violated Title IX because he held it to a different standard than Roe, suggesting gender bias. But the trial court approved of the university’s actions and dismissed Doe’s case.

Doe just won the appeal, however, with theFifth circuit concluding that the university did violate his right to due process, not only for punishing his desire for an attorney, but also for moving the goalposts on what his offense was: Roe accused Doe of not telling her of his herpes diagnosis and that was the accusation that Doe defended himself against… but [the university] sanctioned Doe… for not going further… [and not] informing Roe of the risks of having sex with a herpes carrier, despite the fact that no such rule appears in Rices’ student code. The Court also agreed with Doe on gender bias: Doe was such a threat…he should be banned from campus…but [Rice did not require] that Roe even reveals to her sexual partners that she had herpes… The case now returns to the lower court which dismissed Doe’s case, either for trial or settlement.

As satisfying as the Fifth Circuit’s opinion is for advocates of due process and fair treatment for men and women, vindication comes very late for Doe, given that the case began in 2017. The six years in between—when Doe was likely between 18 and 24—are prime years for athletics and also for his college career, which Doe spent defending himself against a dating violence accusation.

Moreover, those responsible for the injustice do not face the consequences: as an employee of Rice University, Garza is an agent of the school and therefore only the school can be sued, not Garza. And the judge who approved Garza’s actions cannot be penalized since judges, like prosecutors, enjoy full governmental immunity, meaning they can never be prosecuted for their official conduct.

Obviously, things have to change. To begin with, school personnel should be at risk of personal liability for their negligent and wrongful actions in Title IX cases, because the consequences are so dire for others. In fact, ensuring that school personnel haveskin in gamewould be a good project for the Ministry of Education. If Title IX personnel, and others like them on campus, were at risk of beingpersonal responsibilityfor their actions, their behavior would improve overnight.

But, incredibly, Biden’s education department wants campus bureaucrats to have more power, not less, and less accountability, not more! For example, he proposed a new Title IX rule last summer that would allow campus bureaucrats to hold individual meetings for complaints like Roes, rather than formal hearings. This resembles the single researcher model used for Doe and responsible for a similar campuskangaroo courts around the country. One-on-one meetings mean no formal recording, no monitoring, and complete discretion for Title IX personnel. This is a recipe formoredue process nightmares and victims like Doe.

Clearly, college hookup culture is hurting everyone… except Title IX administrators who need dating mishaps to become Title IX complaints so they can streamline their jobs.

Congress must neutralize this conflict of interest and allow personal accountability for ill-intentioned campus bureaucrats. As has been said before: make them payand watch things change.

Teresa R. Manning is director of policy at the National Association of Scholars, vice president of the Virginia Association of Scholars, and former professor of law at George Mason University’s Scalia Law School.