Sound of Freedom goes where Hollywood dares not

At first glance, The sound of freedom sounds like it’s a Donald Trump re-election slogan for next year’s presidential battle. Yet, despite the presence of Jesus himself The passion of ChristLike Jim Caviezel in the lead role, Alejandro Monteverdes’ new film has nothing to do with American politics. Instead, it revolves around the hottest button of controversial topics: child sex trafficking and its misdeeds.

Caviezel stars as a real-life character, Tim Ballard, who founded something called Operation Underground Railroad to save children from cartels and traffickers in Latin America. The film received surprisingly excellent reviews; VarietyCritic Owen Gleiberman wrote: You don’t need to have extreme beliefs to experience The sound of freedom as a gripping film that sheds light on one of the pivotal crime horrors of our time, one that Hollywood has most often avoided.

There’s no denying that faith-based imagery is having a moment right now, and if it can combine spirituality with action-based thrills and cartoonish Latin American villains, then you’ve got a four-quadrant hit on your hands. The films’ rare A+ rating from Cinemascore, the market research firm, suggests audiences appreciate Caviezel’s presence, as well as his co-stars Mira Sorvino and excellent actor Bill Camp. Yet it is also the case, as Gleiberman suggests, The sound of freedom tapped into a topic that hasn’t been discussed much in elite circles for some time, but which is on the hearts and minds of virtually every parent in the United States: the dangers of child trafficking .

It’s not like it was completely ignored as a cinematic subject; in 2007, Kevin Kline starred in a serious drama, Trade, which revolved around the evils of child sexual exploitation, but the film was critically criticized and failed at the box office. There was a bit more success in 2008 when Liam Neesons first Taken the film was released, which combined a healthy dose of xenophobia (Neesons psychotic ex-CIA agent, armed only with a particular set of skills, at one point shouts to former colleague Jean-Claude, I’m going to tear down the Tower Eiffel if I must!) with a grippingly portrayed plot of revenge, as Neesons’ frighteningly possessive and intense father wages war against the various forces (depicted darkly) that have kidnapped his daughter and her friend as ‘they are on a maturity trip to Paris.

The film’s huge success lies in its combination of action thrills with its ability to pander to the worst fears of its target market, Central America, which has a healthy distrust of the foreigner in the best case scenario, and sincerely consider the chances of their children being abducted. and sold into sexual slavery, increasing exponentially with every mile they travel away from the comfort and safety of their home. A thing that The sound of freedom And Taken sharing is a belief that vulnerable and impressionable children should not be allowed to leave their parents’ sight, lest the worst happen; that Caviezels Tim Ballard is able to act with impunity bestowed on him by the Almighty can’t quite compare to Neesons Bryan Mills happily torturing and maiming anyone who gets in his way, bent on getting revenge on anyone dares to question his American values.

If you were generous, you’d say these films serve a valuable social function, no matter how over the top and hysterical they may be in their execution. As many as 325,000 children are trafficked into the United States every year, and although the vast majority of them are illegally imported into the country, rather than snatched from the safety of their beds, there is no no doubt that Hollywood preferred to move away from this situation. question of fear of being accused of racism or xenophobia; yet where mainstream cinema will not go, The sound of freedom is only too happy to venture out.

And, after all, there is still a big-budget film to be released this year, revolving around an eccentric and charismatic character who designs a product that will be irresistible to children, who are duly lured into his peculiar web of deception and addiction. . . Yes, Wonka the ur-text when it comes to child abduction will hit theaters soon. Its undoubtedly unwavering depiction of the real dangers facing children promises to be just as compelling as any more serious imagery.