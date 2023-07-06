Voice actors call out AI as impersonations spread in erotic Skyrim mods: ‘I don’t give consent’

More and more Skyrim mods, including more than a few on the M side, are using AI-generated voices based on real voice actors. Some of these actors have now publicly denounced the practice of scraping and cloning performances without permission, including for pornographic purposes.

AI voice work isn’t a new controversy, but it’s become much more prevalent in the Skyrim modding scene in recent months thanks to artificial intelligence tool ElevenLabs, which started in 2022 and has slowly gained momentum among Skyrim modders. THE official position of Nexus Mods, which ruled in April 2023 that “AI-generated mod content is not against our rules,” also added fuel to the fire.

AI has been used quite recently to give voices to the Dragonborn , some Skyrim NPC companions, and many other characters. Naturally, it was only a matter of time before the technology reached explicit mods, which was a step too far for some.

With the rise of AI voice cloning, voice actors are abused by modding communities. As a member of the Skyrim modding scene, I am deeply concerned about the practice of using AI voice cloning to create and distribute non-consensual deepfake pornographic content. pic.twitter.com/ySUFqrtjH0July 1, 2023 See more

A long story job from Twitter user Robbie92 claims that “voice actors are abused by modding communities” who use “AI voice cloning to create and distribute non-consensual deepfake pornographic content”.

The post includes a list of voice actors whose performances have allegedly been used in Skyrim porn mods. Although I haven’t been able to verify all the relevant actors myself by ear – there is an ocean of Skyrim porn mods out there, people and AI mods tend not to credit the voices that they cloned – Robbie92 also shared a massive doc linking to dozens of mods that shamelessly use AI voices, often via ElevenLabs. Indeed, many Skyrim projects on Nexus Mods that are labeled AI-generated even prompt users to remix or further tweak artificial voices.

This post reignited the debate about the morality of AI voice acting in mods, and directed parts of the deep internet deliberation underway to the Skyrim mod community. Initial responses from voice actors, many of whom have worked on The Elder Scrolls series or Skyrim in particular, have not been welcoming.

(Image credit: Skyrim)

“It’s really disturbing” said Elisa Gabrielli, who voiced Maven Black-Briar in Skyrim and contributed to dozens of other games. “I will inquire.”

“If you find my voice in any of these situations, please let me know so I can request that it be removed,” adds Ben Diskin, whose many video game voice credits include The Elder Scrolls Online. “I do not consent to my biometric data being used for these purposes.”

Voice actor Kyle McCarley, who is perhaps best known for many anime roles but has also voiced in several games including The Elder Scrolls Online, echoes Diskin’s stance: “Please tell me if you find my voiceprint somewhere like this. I don’t want people using AI to put words in my mouth.”

Abbey Veffer, who voiced several characters in Genshin Impact and The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, writing : “If you find my voice in any of these mods please let me know so I can request that it be removed. I do not and never consent to my voice being used for text synthesis. ‘AI, cloning, deepfakes, etc. This is NOT okay.”

I reached out to Veffer to get more of his thoughts on the matter. She referred me to a recent article by KCRW discussing the aftermath of the deepfakes, and claimed she was “spoofed on Twitter via AI text-to-speech twice, and doxxed once, so you can imagine how I feel about all of that.”

(Image credit: Bethesda)

“It’s FALSE on every level!” accepted Ryan Laughton, whose voice can be found in Diablo 4, Hitman 2 and Return of the Obra Dinn. “This is disturbing. WTF is wrong with people, AI voice cloning is out of control. Do not support AI replication of VA voices in any form. Let me know if you come across any day my voice used like that. I don’t give consent.”

Common counter-arguments for AI voice mods include creative freedom, lack of profit incentive, and inability to find paid voice work. Prompted by the spread of AI Skyrim porn, several voice actors notably pursued these arguments.

“Taking an actor’s voice without their consent and making them say anything ESPECIALLY nsfw content is fucking heinous”, said Zane Schacht. In response to a user who pointed out that AI voices can make it easier to create more ambitious mods, like voice story quests, Schacht added, “If you want voice acting, pay an actor. If you don’t can’t afford an actor, ask around and see if someone will do it for free, if you can’t find one to do it for free, you don’t get a voiceover.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Schacht reiterated that while he considers all AI voices “unethical trash”, whether it’s US presidents playing Overwatch or David Attenborough reading the Warhammer story, “once you add sexual content to the mix, the issue of consent takes on a whole new meaning.”

“It’s one thing to grab an actor’s voice and have them say a silly meme,” he said. “It’s another thing to make them engage in sexual acts. I have nothing against NSFW mods. I have nothing against NSFW art. But at the heart of it is a basic disrespect for the original voice actor. not an individual. Consent is everything. And if you create sexual content without the consent of the parties involved, that’s just plain despicable.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

It’s true that many indie modders can’t afford or don’t want to pay for an original dub, but the argument that it’s completely inaccessible to modders quickly crumbles given the richness of voice projects. Just this month of April, a group of Hollow Knight fans and over 100 voice actors added voices over 400 characters.

In Bethesda space, mega mods like Fallout: London voice actors have been asking for for years. These projects are obviously bigger than a talking digital sex doll some dude made for Skyrim, but that goes back to Schacht’s argument that if you can’t afford an actor or find a volunteer, you shouldn’t perhaps not then pervert the performance of an established actor. without their consent.

Marc Swint, who you may have heard in Smite or Street Fighter 5, aimed to NSFW opportunities: “There are LOTS of voice talent working specifically in the NSFW scene available for SFM and Blender animations etc. Please, if you are working on sexy animations, contact them and respect their rates. Do not use AI Voice Cloning. ESPECIALLY not for this purpose.”

Nexus Mods previously said it may remove AI-generated content in response to a “credible complaint from a party that believes [a mod] is harmful to them,” including a voice actor or asset owner. He also advised users to “avoid using these tools unless you have explicit permission to use all assets”, but the voice actor’s consent was clearly ignored by many. Nexus Mods even added that “this is especially true for AI-generated voice acting,” but that didn’t stem the tide.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The site has a DMCA form for projects using content that is known to be stolen or used inappropriately, but it’s unclear how effective this route can be for voice actors given the amount of AI mods to contend with as well as the legal bureaucracy involved accompanies copyright and ownership of video game performances. I reached out to Nexus Mods for comment on the situation with Skyrim and an update on their stance on AI voice acting.

Schacht wasn’t optimistic about the options available to voice actors against these mods: “The horrible realization I’ve come to is that if an actor uses their voice to create a model and that model says things horrible without his consent, the only thing that could prevent such a thing from happening is the moral compass of the modder to begin with. And in the last few days I have seen the moral strength of some of these modders and found it was sorely lacking.

“If you really want to see how ugly people are,” Schacht added, “see how they react when you say ‘No’ to them. No, you can’t use my voice and likeness against my will. No, you can’t not make me say the meme. People go wild and the mask falls off.