How to become an actor in Phoenix

Leslie Infalt got her first acting agent when she was still a teenager, living in Colorado. Although there wasn’t a great plethora of jobs there at the time, she was able to get her feet wet with professional acting experiences so much that at 17 I knew it was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life, she recently recalled. Eventually, Infalt made her way to Phoenix, Arizona, where she has worked steadily as an actress for about 14 years.

Three agencies and many jobs later, Infalt called Casting Networks to talk about all things related to his role as an actor in this admittedly peculiar but incredibly robust market: How do you land an agent in Phoenix? How to find a head photographer in Phoenix? Where should actors live in Phoenix? That and more below!

This is probably the best time for actors to move to Phoenix.

The industry here right now has a very strong commercial market. Until the tax incentives disappeared around 2008, we had an almost mini-Hollywood here. That hasn’t been true for a while, but they recently re-adopted our tax incentives and the film commission is really going into overdrive. A movie studio is under construction as we speak. I’ve bided my time knowing this is everyone’s goal, and I’m cautiously optimistic that Arizona will soon have a much livelier film market again.

There’s tons to love about the Phoenix theater market.

While not the most robust film market, Arizona’s location makes it so easy to travel to Los Angeles or New Mexico for a job. The other thing that makes Arizona so great is the acting community here. There will always be competition in any market, but it’s a very small market and you know who’s who And what they are working on. So while there is this competition, it also creates openness and support. There’s a lot of great talent here and there are so many great filmmakers here too. The bond we’ve all created here over the past few years is quite unique: Phoenix is ​​a big city, but it’s also a small city, if that makes sense. You know everyone if you work in this industry and if you need anything you can reach out and you will receive help.

Phoenix can be a great stepping stone or career-long acting home with some caveats.

The thing is, right now the consistency just isn’t there to pay your bills with acting jobs alone here. It would be nice if we had other bigger projects. Being an actor working in Arizona is just hard enough, honestly, because you don’t have that consistency that you have in a bigger market like LA But if you’re an actor who really wants to make a lot of money acting on your own without supporting work, you see Arizona as a stepping stone. However, if you’re willing to take on one side or pursue another job to pay your bills, I know many actors who are here for the long haul and are very happy to work here.

The theater agency scene in Phoenix: Anyway, it’s complicated.

I have an agent here who also works in New Mexico. I don’t have a representation in LA yet; it’s kind of the next step for me. But because I’m pretty close to being in Arizona, I have to submit myself for jobs, which I did. If you’re looking to land an agent in Phoenix, again, it’s a small community here. So interview as many people as possible who want to talk to you.

People have such strong opinions about agencies. My thought is to find the agent that suits you best. Do your due diligence, check out the Better Business Bureau. Arizona is a weird state because we have SAG agents, but not all agents are SAG, and we don’t have a ton of SAG jobs coming up right now. But I think it’s a good idea to sign with SAG, especially right now, because our market continues to grow and is about to do so in a big way. These jobs are going to appear more and more and you want to be able to participate in them.

You can start without an agent in Phoenix. But eventually, you will need one.

If you really want to make a career out of it, you’ll need an agent in Phoenix. There are casting directors who will post on public sites or social media that they have auditions, but I know several casting directors around town who will only work with talent that is signed and jobs are not never published publicly. So if you want to make a career here and develop it, you should have an agent. That said, if you want to start on your own, there are a ton of indie films and smaller projects, as well as student films here. And many, if not most, are jobs you can get without an agent.

Here’s how to find your headshot photographer in Phoenix (and rule number 1 for when you get your headshots):

If you have an agent, ask them for a portrait photographer recommendation. Again, it’s a small town and your agent will absolutely have someone in mind and he Also have a strong preference for what they want their clients’ portraits to look like. The photographer who did my current portraits was recommended to me by my agent. Be sure to see samples of the photographers’ work before continuing, of course. Also, in Phoenix you don’t need to spend a ridiculous amount of money. You really only need one good portrait in this market.

This is the networking tip for new Phoenix players.

The way I find my classes is honestly fair having worked here for so many years. If you’re new to Phoenix, you really need to network. Post-COVID, people have really brought back networking happy hours and other events like that, and I can’t recommend this stuff enough. There’s also this thing called the Arizona Production Association, which is an incredible resource for those in the industry to connect with.

There isn’t a place where actors should live in Phoenix, but there is a place where they should not.

Phoenix is ​​a bit weird because the main city is Phoenix and there are suburbs all around it. Many auditions and filming will take place in Scottsdale or North Phoenix. If someone is moving here, they just want to be close enough to downtown Phoenix to be able to hit any of these other suburbs. It’s not like California where you want to be close to Burbank because that’s where the industry is concentrated. You just want to be close enough to Phoenix to be able to get to where you need to be. I live far from Phoenix and I regret it every day! But you don’t have to live in Downtown Phoenix as an actor.

Every Phoenix actor and person on earth should visit this place:

It’s not in Phoenix, but Sedona is a place everyone has to go and it’s about three hours from Phoenix.

Phoenix cost of living statistics for actors

