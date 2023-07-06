Best Actor Predictions – IndieWire





Voting for nominations will take place January 11-16, 2024, with official Oscar nominations being announced on January 23, 2024. Final voting will take place February 22-27, 2024. And finally, the 96th Academy Awards TV show will air on Sunday. March 10 and airs live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. We’re updating predictions throughout awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all of our 2024 Oscar picks. The state of the race Head-on, the main topic of conversation in the upcoming Best Actor Oscar race is Leonardo DiCaprio, star of Martin Scorsese’s long-awaited film “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures). Throughout the film’s lengthy development, it was unclear if ‘The Revenant’ actor was the film’s lead or in a supporting role (Jesse Plemons’ FBI man plays a larger role in David Grann’s bestseller). But the 2023 Cannes Film Festival premiere clarified that DiCaprio, winner of the Best Actor award in 2016, would be a top contender in the category. Still, there’s a lot to come. At one end, biopics “Maestro” (Netflix), “Rustin” (Netflix), and “Napoleon” (Apple Original Films/Sony Pictures) are built around lead performances by Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, and Joaquin Phoenix, respectively. On the other hand, we still do not know where the actors of “Challengers” (MGM), “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures) and “The Bikeriders” (20th Century Studios) will land. In film festival premieres in the first half of the year, former Oscar nominee David Strathairn (“Goodnight and Good Luck”) broke out at Sundance in the family drama “A Little Prayer,” which Sony Pictures Classics hopes to follow the ‘Living’ that led Bill Nighy to an Oscar nomination. ‘Fair Play’ star Alden Ehrenreich (Netflix) also made waves as one half of January’s hottest acquisition at the festival Although “Past Lives” is already a rare independent box office success, A24’s challenge is to push Korean star Teo Yoo into the awards conversation, but in which category? (Co-star John Magaro is more clearly a contender for a supporting role.) Did “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Make SXSW an Oscar Launch Pad Anomaly, or Can Amazon Studios Follow the Trend by Pushing “Air” Star Matt Damon as a Best Actor Nominee? (It scored three acting nominations.) The film earned a 73 Metascore and was a box office disappointment relative to cost, but performed well for an older (male) demo. Clearly, the more established Cannes was the biggest launching pad for would-be awards hopefuls like Christian Friedel of “The Zone of Interest” (A24), Josh O’Connor of “La Chimera” (Neon) and Kōji Yakusho from “Perfect Days”” (Neon). Looking ahead, Cillian Murphy should make a breakthrough playing the lead role in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures), a likely summer blockbuster. Given the success of musical biopics like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Elvis,” Kingsley Ben-Adir also looks set for a big awards campaign, as the star of Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “Bob Marley: One Love” (Paramount Pictures ). With more fall festival news released every day, former Oscar nominees Adam Driver and Paul Giamatti will use the respective premieres of “Ferrari” (STX Entertainment) and “The Holdovers” (Focus Features) as an opportunity to make another round. But this may be Michael Fassbender’s big year, with Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ (Searchlight Pictures) already considered an audience delight and a world premiere at TIFF, and David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’ (Netflix). Candidates are listed in alphabetical order below. No actor will be considered a favorite until we see the movie. Pioneers:

Matt Damon (“Air”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Bloom Moon Killers”)

Alden Ehrenreich (“Fairplay”)

David Strathairn (“A Little Prayer”)

Teo Yoo (“Past Lives”) Competitors:

Kingsley Ben-Adir (“Bob Marley: One Love”)

Gael García Bernal (“Cassandro”)

Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)

Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)

Adam Driver (“Ferrari”)

Michael Fassbender (“The Killer”)

Christian Friedel (“The Area of ​​Interest”)

Paul Giamatti (“The Delays”)

Barry Keoghan (“Saltburn”)

Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Napoleon”)

John David Washington (“The Piano Lesson”) Long shots:

Jay Baruchel (“Blackberry”)

Timothée Chalamet (“Dune: Part Two”)

Paul Dano (“Dumb Money”)

Michael Fassbender (“Next Goal Wins”)

Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“Knight”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Beau is Afraid”)

Jonathan Majors (“Dreams Magazine”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Chimera”)

Ben Platt (“Drama Camp”)

Kōji Yakusho (“Perfect Days”)

