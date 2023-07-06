‘Amitabh Bachchan stood up with folded hands, said I’ll give you your money back ASAP’: Aanjjan Srivastav recalls ABCL’s difficult days





Veteran actor Aanjjan Srivastav has been in hundreds of Bollywood movies and has seen the face of Bollywood change. He also witnessed the changing fate of the actor Amitabh Bachchan, who continues to be a superstar in the film industry. Aanjjan recalled when Amitabh was caught in the middle of the Bofors scandal in the 1980s and how it took a toll on his confidence. Bachchan was later cleared of any wrongdoing. In an interview with Rajshri Unplugged, he recalled when he met Amitabh during this phase. Aanjjan said, “I went to Filmistan on Toofan sets to find out how he was doing. During these days in Kolkata there was a huge protest against Amit ji. The posters were torn and here Amit ji was also like this (deeds are discouraged). I went there and asked him, ‘Ho are you doing?’ (Brother, how are you?) and he says “Theekhun” (I’m fine) and that’s it. The actor said Amitabh was in a “very bad condition”. He added: “Nobody was there to check. It is known that the literati in Allahabad had started criticizing him. His father’s friends had started saying bad things about him without knowing anything. He was in a doldrums, in very poor condition. Apart from being an actor, Aanjjan was also a banker and his bank was involved in the finances of Amitabh’s company ABCL which went through a bad phase in the 1990s. The actor said that when he met Amitabh in his capacity as banker for the loan, Bachchan stood “up with folded hands” and said he would return the money as soon as possible. “When we met him he immediately stood up with his hands folded. He said ‘I’ll get your money back to you as soon as possible’. I said to him ‘We didn’t come for this. We came to because of your accountant’s mistake. You return the money when you can and we trust you that you will give and your intention is good. But in this kind of bank, do not make transactions with other banks “I came back to the bank and told them not to press charges. Slowly he returned all the money,” Aanjjan said. Aanjjan said he believed Amitabh was “trapped” in his company’s financial mess. “When the ABCL account was there, he (Amitabh) was trapped there. We used to go to his office from the bank to take statements and people bluffed him a lot. That’s what my manager and I we achieved,” said Aanjjan, who apart from a plethora of plays, TV shows and movies, is known for playing Srinivas Wagale in the 1988 sitcom Wagale Ki Duniya. It is well known that Amitabh had gone bankrupt when his company ABCL suffered heavy losses but after the success of Kaun Banega Crorepati in the early 2000s and some hits, Big B was able to get out of debt. Aanjjan also said he “surprises” him that once KBC came along, Amitabh “cut off” all his old friends and acquaintances. Aanjjan was recently seen in Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey.

