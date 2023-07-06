Entertainment
Forrest Gump actor Michael Humphreys looks unrecognizable in recent photo
Forrest Gump actor Michael Humphreys, who played the child version of the titular character Tom Hanks, is adult and virtually unrecognizable 29 years later.
Humphreys was eight when he played young Forrest Gump in the 1994 Oscar-winning film.
WATCH VIDEO ABOVE: Michael Humphreys in Forrest Gump.
Stream the world’s best reality, entertainment and true crime shows for free on 7Bravo on 7plus >>
The film was a huge hit, but Humphreys decided Hollywood wasn’t for him, despite more storylines – and offers of money – coming his way.
The former child actor now lives in Oregon and said he has no regrets about not pursuing an acting career.
I’m not sure I would have wanted to be a child star – it doesn’t always seem to go well for a lot of them, he recently said The sun.
I think I’m right, looking at some of them today.
I don’t think Hollywood is a healthy way of life for kids and you don’t have a childhood or mature quickly.
I was much better off going the route I did.
Humphreys was offered many other roles – including the film The Brady Bunch – but said his parents left him to make up his own mind.
He decided to continue his education, even feeling at the time that Hollywood was not all it was made out to be.
I never thought of Hollywood as something glamorous or fame as something I wanted to chase, he said.
It was the opposite.
I loved my home and just wanted to have fun and play with my friends, especially since I loved school.
Humphreys then enlisted as an infantry soldier in the US Army, spending 18 months serving in Iraq.
Although he fell into relative obscurity after Forrest Gump, it was rumored during his early days of military training that he starred in the film.
When I joined the military, I tried my best to avoid recognition or talk about the movie, but I think it was about two weeks before anyone found out, a- he declared.
As for making a comeback to acting, Humphreys said there was one role he would definitely consider signing on the dotted line for.
Some people think I look like Tom Hiddleston, and he’s being tipped to be the new Bond, he said in 2019.
It could be interesting.
For more engaging entertainment content, visit 7Life on Facebook.
|
Sources
2/ https://7news.com.au/entertainment/movies/forrest-gump-actor-michael-humphreys-unrecognisable-in-new-picture-c-11188752
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Wire Creator begs for mercy for the man charged in the death of Michael K. Williams
- Today’s earthquake: 4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, 5.6 hits Indonesia – Zee News
- Is there a Joko Widodo political dynasty?
- [Watch] Amid ‘Tarla’ release, Huma Qureshi talks about ‘religious polarization in Bollywood’
- Riley Heidt demonstrates the value of not trading – Minnesota Wild
- Anti-American fools attack 4th of July in brutal fashion
- Study suggests abortion pills may be safe past the first trimester
- Xi Jinping calls for ‘war readiness’ for military group tasked with taking Taiwan | Taiwan News
- Trump’s Oval Office meeting: Special counsel prosecutors question witnesses about chaotic December 2020 meeting amid election probe
- Ryan Murphy threatens to sue WGA strike captain – The Hollywood Reporter
- Look Fab in Your Cargo Pants: Tips for Tall People | Fashion
- Kevin Spacey’s accuser backs ‘horrifying’ assault allegations after actor’s lawyer calls them ‘completely untrue’