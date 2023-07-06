Forrest Gump actor Michael Humphreys looks unrecognizable in recent photo

Forrest Gump actor Michael Humphreys, who played the child version of the titular character Tom Hanks, is adult and virtually unrecognizable 29 years later.

Humphreys was eight when he played young Forrest Gump in the 1994 Oscar-winning film.

The film was a huge hit, but Humphreys decided Hollywood wasn’t for him, despite more storylines – and offers of money – coming his way.

The former child actor now lives in Oregon and said he has no regrets about not pursuing an acting career.

I’m not sure I would have wanted to be a child star – it doesn’t always seem to go well for a lot of them, he recently said The sun.

I think I’m right, looking at some of them today.

I don’t think Hollywood is a healthy way of life for kids and you don’t have a childhood or mature quickly.

I was much better off going the route I did.

Michael Humphreys played young Forrest Gump. Credit: Paramount Pictures

Humphreys was offered many other roles – including the film The Brady Bunch – but said his parents left him to make up his own mind.

He decided to continue his education, even feeling at the time that Hollywood was not all it was made out to be.

What Michael Humphreys looks like now. Credit: Instagram/michaelconnerhumphreys

I never thought of Hollywood as something glamorous or fame as something I wanted to chase, he said.

It was the opposite.

I loved my home and just wanted to have fun and play with my friends, especially since I loved school.

Tom Hanks as the former Forrest Gump. Credit: sunset boulevard / sunset boulevard

Humphreys then enlisted as an infantry soldier in the US Army, spending 18 months serving in Iraq.

Although he fell into relative obscurity after Forrest Gump, it was rumored during his early days of military training that he starred in the film.

Michael Humphreys in Forrest Gump. Credit: Paramount Pictures

When I joined the military, I tried my best to avoid recognition or talk about the movie, but I think it was about two weeks before anyone found out, a- he declared.

As for making a comeback to acting, Humphreys said there was one role he would definitely consider signing on the dotted line for.

Some people think I look like Tom Hiddleston, and he’s being tipped to be the new Bond, he said in 2019.

It could be interesting.

