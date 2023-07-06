Twitter reacts to Wikipedia getting actor Tillotama Shome’s age wrong | Bollywood





Tillotama Shome has been busy giving interviews to promote his recent release Lust Stories 2. Amid his many interviews, the actor apparently discovered that his age was incorrect on Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia anyone can edit. Now the actor has asked Twitter users how to make a correction. His tweet about an error in his age, the actor is 44, not 35, that pops up when looking up his age online elicited many responses. Read also : Amruta Subhash and Tillotama Shome applaud Lust Stories 2 co-star Shrikant Yadav Tillotama Shome in an image from The Night Manager. Tweet by Tillotama Shome On Tuesday, the actor, who was last seen in Lust Stories 2, tweeted, How do I change my age from 35 to 44 on Wikipedia? I never created this page, but I was told about the discrepancy between the age I say I have and what is written. Thanks in advance. A screenshot of Tillotama Shome’s age search results on Google. Response to Tillotama Shome request Many responded to Tillotama’s tweet. Some praised her acting skills, others offered help. A Twitter user joked about the actor’s remark about the discrepancy between his age on Wikipedia and what she says is his real age. He tweeted: “You are not a credible source on your age (laughing emojis).” Another agreed with the actor, tweeting, “Yeah I thought after your Film Companion interview…I double-checked when you said 40 years…” Some also supported the actor and wanted to “edit” his Wikipedia page. One tweeted, “You can log in and edit it yourself from what I know.” Another said: “I don’t see the age, I don’t know if I’m looking at the right page. If you point to the page, I can edit it for you.” A fan also tweeted, Tillotama this really doesn’t matter to us. What matters is the age you represent for the character. You are an actor who can do everything. You are so versatile. So the next question. Who are you? Where are you in this crowd? Who among these characters is the real Tilo. Tillotama Shome’s projects Tillotama Shome made her acting debut in the 2001 film Monsoon Wedding. She has also starred in web series such as Tooth Pari and The Night Manager among others. She has also worked in films such as Shanghai directed by Dibakar Banerjee and Qissa (2013), which also starred the late Irrfan Khan. Tillotama was last seen in Lust Stories 2. She featured in Konkona Sen Sharma’s segment The Mirror in Lust Stories 2 and was praised for her role in the Netflix India anthology. She was seen alongside Amruta Subhash. Lust Stories 2 was released on June 29 and also featured Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Varma, among others. His web series The Night Manager also released its second part last week.

