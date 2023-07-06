15 Best Sexy Bollywood Movies You Should Watch Alone In Your Bedroom

Top 15 sexiest Bollywood movies until 2023: Bollywood, the vibrant and glamorous world of Indian cinema, has always been known for its larger than life productions and gripping storylines. Among the various genres explored by Bollywood, there is one particular category that adds an extra dose of sizzling excitement to sexy Bollywood movies on the big screen.

These films not only feature beautiful actors and actresses, but also dive into the sensuality with their scintillating music, seductive dance sequences, and steamy romance. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 15 most popular Bollywood movies that are guaranteed to ignite your passion and leave you wanting more. So grab some popcorn and get ready to explore the captivating world of Bollywood’s sexiest offerings!

You know you love them. These scorching Bollywood movies with irresistible stars, sizzling chemistry and super sultry songs that make your heart pound. We’ve ranked the hottest and sexiest Bollywood movies of all time so you can relive the magic and discover some spicy new favorites.

Here is the list of 15+ erotic Indian movie lists to watch alone

BAPass

This movie is definitely not suitable for watching with your parents. It tells the story of a young man named Mukesh who is seduced by a woman named Sarika, whom he meets at a social gathering. Sarika tricks him into having sex with her in exchange for money. It would be very awkward to watch a movie about a male escort with your mom and dad.

Kama Sutra: A Love Story

The title of the film alone is enough to inform and give an idea of ​​what it is about. There aren’t many films based on Vaatsayana’s well-known Sanskrit text, which explores human sexuality. Each film has its own style of storytelling, but the most popular is directed by Mira Nair.

Hunter

It’s a great movie for young people. It covers topics such as arranged marriages, sex addiction and premarital sex. But watching him around anyone will make both companies uncomfortable, so watch him alone.

Hunterrr is a 2015 Indian Hindi adult comedy film written and directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. The film stars Gulshan Devaiah, Radhika Apte and Sai Tamhankar. The film revolves around an unassuming sex addict named Mandar Ponkshe and his lustful journey through life.

Mandar is single and pushing forty, and much to the dismay of his largely married friends, takes the opportunity to have sex wherever he finds it. The film’s non-linear storytelling means things often go back a year or even several years and then pick up again. As Mandar goes from 40 to 14, it’s good at first, but in the end, you start to get a little car sick.

Girlfriend

The film genre “Girlfriend” is mostly dramatic, with elements of LGBTQ+ themes. The film explores the complex relationship dynamics, obsession and consequences that arise when a man comes between two lesbian lovers. A Look at How Lesbians Love Girlfriend tried to show how lesbian love works, but it didn’t do it very well.

The film, which starred Isha Koppikar and Amrita Arora, was too direct and had too many sexual scenes. It delves into the emotional journey of the characters and addresses themes of love, jealousy and possessiveness. Overall, “Girlfriend” can be classified as a drama film with LGBTQ+ elements.

cum 2 and cum 1

Body 2 is a 2012 Indian erotic thriller film produced and directed by Pooja Bhatt and written by Mahesh Bhatt. It is the sequel to Bipasha Basu’s 2003 hit with Jism and marks the Bollywood debut of Indian-Canadian actress and former pornographic actress Sunny Leone.

Body 1: Jism is John Abraham’s directorial debut, as well as his feature debut with Bipasha Basu. The film lives up to its title, which means “body”, and is one of Bollywood’s first A-rated thrillers, ushering in the genre. The film, directed by Amit Saxena, depicts the story of an alcoholic lawyer who gets tricked by a sultry woman and becomes embroiled in a murder plot. Jism is a remake of the 1981 film Body Heat.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010)

Love Sex Aur Dhoka is a 2010 anthology film which features three short stories. The film, directed by Dibanker Banerjee, revolves around three sub-plots: MMS scandals, undercover operations and honor killings. The film was shot on a digital camera only, making it the first Bollywood film to be shown in the found footage style.

Lust stories

Lust Stories is an Indian Hindi anthology film consisting of four short film segments directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar. The film explores modern relationships from the perspective of Indian women. The film has an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Kiara Advani, Akash Thosar, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia and others.

Lust Stories 2

Lust Stories 2 is the second installment of Lust Stories and was released on Netflix in 2023. The film consists of four short films that examine relationships from a woman’s perspective, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. The film explores sexual desires and shows how people deal with them in all walks of life. The four segments were worked on by several screenwriters, including Pooja Tolani, Rishi Virmani and Saurabh Choudhary. The film received positive reviews and was praised for its bold and thought-provoking content.

Mastram (2014)

Mastram is a fictional biographical film about the life of Mastram, an anonymous novelist. Rahul Bagga and Tara Alisha Berry play the key roles in the film. The film, directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, tells the story of a bank employee who is also an aspiring writer. His perseverance in writing led him to compose stories in Hindi, and his work eventually became popular, and his pseudonym Mastram gained recognition as a pornographic writer.

Nash (2013)

Poonam Pandey has become an idol for many young men after making explicit comments and posting images on social media. Since then, she has grown in popularity and it was only a matter of time before she was cast as the lead heroine in a Bollywood movie. The wait ended with Nasha in 2013, when she fell in love with a teenager. Shivam Patil plays the teenager in the film, alongside Poonam Pandey. Amit Saxena is the director of Nasha.

Murder

Bold and Intimate Scenes by Mallika Sherawat Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi burned the screen in Murder, participating in bold and intimate passages that defined the sensual narrative.

Murder 2

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Seductive Act Murder 2 starred Jacqueline Fernandez as a seductive seductress who turned up the heat with her out-of-control performance. Emraan Hashmi accompanied her, adding to the sultry appeal of the film.

Julia (2004)

Indian Hindi erotic film “Julie”, directed by Deepak Shivdasani and produced by NR Pachisia, depicts the story of a prostitute named Julie and her complicated relationship with a powerful businessman named Mihir. The film is available on YouTube’s Rajshri channel and the Disney+hotstar app, and it examines the challenges Julie faces due to her profession and background.

Ragini MMS and Ragini MMS 2

The plot of the film “Ragini MMS” revolves around a couple named Ragini and Uday who decide to spend a weekend at a friend’s farm on the outskirts of Mumbai. The film is inspired by the true story of a girl named Deepika from Delhi. As the weekend progresses, strange and supernatural events begin to occur and the couple find themselves trapped in a haunted house. The ghost in the house possesses Uday and forces him to commit suicide, while Ragini struggles to break free from the restraints before sunrise. The film combines found footage horror elements and supernatural themes.

A sequel to the film, “Ragini MMS 2”, was made and released in 2014. It continues the story and focuses on a film crew returning to the haunted house to shoot a movie.

Hate Story Series

“Hate Story” is a hit Indian film series that debuted in 2012 and has now led to three sequels. The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri and starring Nikhil Dwivedi, Gulshan Devaiya and Paoli Dam, received great reviews and made people want to see a film directed by a woman. The series explores explicit themes and features captivating performances by Paoli Dams.

In Conclusion: Hot Hindi Movies You Should Watch Alone

Bollywood has produced a plethora of sexy and captivating movies that can be enjoyed alone from the comfort of your bedroom. From explicit love scenes to sultry dance numbers, these films have the power to ignite your imagination and transport you to a world of passion and desire. Whether you’re looking for a steamy romance or an intense thriller with a touch of sensuality, Bollywood has something for everyone. So grab some popcorn, dim the lights and indulge in these top 15 sexy Bollywood movies. Get ready for a cinematic experience that will leave you breathless and wanting more!