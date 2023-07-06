Actor Ethan Suplee appearing at Evansville, IN Raptor Con 2023





If you weren’t able to attend Raptor Con last year, let me tell you, it was amazing. Go ahead and clear your schedule for December 9, 2023 and December 10, 2023, because you don’t want to miss this year’s event. EVANSVILLE RAPTOR CON 2022 EVANSVILLE RAPTOR CON 2022 What is RaptorCon? Raptor Con is Evansville’s premier comic book geek and pop culture convention. It features a variety of celebrity guests, vendors, cosplay contests, workshops, and panels. This all-inclusive event will bring the best of the geeky world to Evansville. PHOTO: Evansville Raptor Con 2022 PHOTO: Evansville Raptor Con 2022 “A Comic-Con is a convention (confor short) focused on comic books and related forms of pop culture entertainment, including movies, TV shows, and video games. » The list of celebrities is growing for 2023 If you grew up in the 90s and can’t quote at least one line from the Mallrats movie, first of all, shame on you. Second, go find it on streaming and watch it. It’s my favorite cult classic and one of the cast is coming to Evansville, Indiana! Ethan Suplee Image: EVANSVILLE RAPTOR WITH MR GRISHAM Image: EVANSVILLE RAPTOR WITH MR GRISHAM Meet the one and only Ethan Suplee, a force of talent that will have you laughing, crying and wondering how one person can play so many roles. You’ve seen it dominate the screen in American History X, Remember the Titans, John Q, The Wolf of Wall Street, Without a Paddle, Unstoppable and the Kevin Smith movies. And let’s not forget his hilarious turns as Frankie in Boy Meets World and the adorable Randy Hickey in My Name Is Earl. Join us in toasting Ethan Suplee, the master of movie magic and the reason we keep asking for more popcorn! mage: youtube mallrats mage: youtube mallrats At first glance, you might not recognize Ethan Suplee, as he frequents the gym. Premiere of “Blood For Dust” – 2023 Tribeca Festival Getty Images for Tribeca Festival BUY CON RAPTOR 2023 TICKETS Learn more: WWE Legend Mick Foley Arrives at Raptor Con in Evansville This two-day event will feature a host of celebrities, video game competitions, cosplay contests, vendors, Q&A panels, hands-on demonstrations and more. Many vendors will sell unique items. Evansville Raptor Con 2023

December 9-10, Evansville, IN

Evansville National Guard Armory

3300 Division E Street.

Evansville, IN 47715

