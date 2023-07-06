Howard Weitzmans Name Removed From Law Firm During Name Change – Billboard

The name of the late legal legend Howard Weitzmann will no longer be at the door of the firm he co-founded, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. It’s a move his family sees as an attempt to erase his legacy.

Weitzman, whose work for infamous automaker John DeLorian made him a household name in the mid-1980s, has spent decades representing some of the biggest names in entertainment including Michael Jackson, OJ Simpson, Marlon Brando, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Justin Bieber and Chuck Lorre. He passed away in April 2021 after a quiet battle with cancer.

The company, which will now be known as Kinsella Holley Iser Kump and Steinsapir, reached out to Weitzman’s family over the holiday weekend to let them know the change was coming. Its new domain – khiks.com – was registered in March, according to ICANN.

“The reason it hurts so much is because my dad’s name in the business was, for us, a way to keep his legacy alive,” Jed Weitzman said in a statement to THR. “What they are proposing to do appears to be an attempt to erase that legacy. Honestly, we don’t understand why they would make such a move. Howard Weitzman, my father, co-founded this company and made it the powerhouse that it is. He will always be remembered as one of the great lawyers of his time, whether his name is on a door or not.

It’s unclear why Weitzman’s name is being dropped now – as it’s not the first name change since his death. In July 2021, the firm added Shawn Hollythe name of the door and deleted Grégory Aldisert, who had left to run his own boutique in Agoura Hills. This nickname not only recognized Holley’s accomplishments and contributions to the firm, but also honored Weitzman’s legacy as a legal icon and co-founder.

Jonathan Steinsapirwho became a partner in the firm in 2011 and worked closely with Weitzman on the Michael Jackson Estate affairs, now joins the masthead – and Holley’s name moves into second place.

With companies that include a long list of names, those top two spots are coveted because they become shorthand for the company. (See: Hansen Jacobson, Jackoway Austen, Greenberg Glusker and countless others.) Naming and renaming becomes a balance between respecting history and heritage while recognizing that practices change and some people improve in stature. in the industry and gain more widespread name recognition than others over time, and leveraging these names can boost business.

Moving Holley and adding Steinsapir makes sense, but dropping Weitzman is unusual. THR asked a few managing partners if they could recall a similar situation where a co-founder was removed from office after his death and they couldn’t say for sure that it had never happened in the big Hollywood legal community, but no example jumped to any of them.

Howard’s widow, Margaret WeitzmanWednesday, July 5, also shared a statement with THR. “What’s in a name? Anything if it’s a law firm. It’s bittersweet news that Kinsella Weitzman is changing her name again,” she said. “Why removing Howard’s name? How does that help the business? Taking my feelings away, all I can find is WHY? He co-created the business and has it certainly put on the map. I think many of your readers would agree that Howard Weitzman was a legendary human and lawyer. Why remove his name?

Nothing prevents a company from continuing to use a lawyer’s name after death, and the default seems to be for them to do so. Martin Gang And Norman tire of Gang Tire Ramer Brown & Passman died decades ago, as did the third founder Hermione Brown – Harold Brown’s mother who is the one referenced in the company name. Here are some other examples of deceased name partners across biglaw and the shops: Dana Latham And Paul Watkins from Latham & Watkins; William Sidley And Edwin Austin by Sidley Austin; Philippe Glusker, Bertram Fields And Stephen Claman of Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger; Mel Greenberg And Robert Sad by Greenberg Traurig. The list continues.

As far as the Kinsella company is concerned, there is no doubt that Weitzman had, and still has, name recognition beyond Hollywood. Points of sale across the country — The Hollywood Reporter, Washington Post, The New York Times, Billboard and the Associated Press among them – and several obituaries published abroad acknowledging his work.

THR asked the company why Weitzman’s name was removed as well as the reason for the timing of the decision.

This article was originally published by The Hollywood Reporter.