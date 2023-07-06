Malayalam actor Vijayakumar breaks into his ex-wife’s property and threatens his daughter Arthana to ‘stop acting’ – Watch the video





Malayalam actor Vijayakumar has been accused of entering the property where his ex-wife and daughters currently reside and attempting to threaten and intimidate them. His daughter, actress Arthana Binu, shared a video where the actor can be seen abusing the family and then escaping by jumping over the perimeter wall. Arthana mentioned that a restraining order was issued against Vijayakumar about 10 years ago, after his parents divorced, but even then he continued to encroach on their property and stalk them. Not only that, but he also threatened Arthana to stop acting in movies and also abused her maternal grandmother. Arthana Binu accuses her father of threatening her On Tuesday, Arthana took to her Instagram account to share a video in which Vijayakumar can be seen fighting with the actress’ family through a window, then jumping over a wall and walking away. She mentioned that despite the police alert, no action was taken for a long time. “The person in the video is my biological father Vijayakumar who is also a Malayalam film actor. This video shows him coming back after successfully entering our residence by jumping over the wall to get to the property which despite the existence of a protection order issued a decade ago in favor of me, my mother and my sister,” she wrote. She went on to say that after her parents divorced, she, her mother and her younger sister lived with her maternal grandmother, who is over 85 years old. “Today he broke into our compound and as the door was locked he was threatening us through the open window. I spoke to him when I heard my sister and grandmother threatening to kill them,” wrote she in the note. “Accused my grandmother of selling me out”: Arthana Arthana shared that Vijayakumar threatened her to stop acting in films, and even if she did, then she would have to work in the films he approves of. “He kept banging on the window and shouting. He accused my grandmother of selling me out for a living. He also said bad things about the crew of my Malayalam film for which I just finished shooting,” she wrote. She continued, “Every time I act in a Malayalam movie, he files a complaint to stop me from acting. Even when I acted in Shylock, he lodges a complaint, and to stop the movie from being put on. aside, I had to sign an official legal document stating that I acted in the film of my own volition.” Arthana shared that several complaints have been filed against Vijayakumar for creating rowdy at his workplace, visiting his sister’s educational institution and even his mother’s workplace. She also added that a case against him was pending in court which the family had filed to recover the money and gold he owed his mother. (To receive our daily E-paper on WhatsApp, please Click here.To receive it on Telegram, please Click here. We allow the PDF of the document to be shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)



