Hollywood legend Steve McQueen honored as ‘King of Cool’ in new NFT collection

Steve McQueen is rushing to Web3 thanks to a new non-fungible token (NFT) collection honoring his love of motorcycles and his reputation as the “king of cool”. On July 14, the McQueen estate in partnership with the artistic agency Web3 Verified Laboratoriescontemporary artist Michael Kalich, Triumph Motorcycles and Web3 animation studio Immersive Entertainment Labs (IEL) will release a collection of 1,000 generative art collectibles with varying rarity traits reminiscent of the late actor. Sold on the ThetaDrop Platformthe project was inspired by an original portrait that Kalish created of McQueen in 2022 with the help of McQueen’s grandson, Chase. NFT King of Cool Racing Team collectors will receive a digital motorcycle shipping crate that they can open to reveal a one-of-a-kind virtual Triumph Bonneville T100 motorcycle. Revealing the bike will grant them membership in the King of Cool Racing team and give them access to future content, events and coin-operated games. Each collectible also comes with a 3D portrait of Steve McQueen, which can be viewed in even greater detail using a virtual reality headset or Sony’s Space Reality Display. McQueen, who was known for starring roles in films like “The Cincinnati Kid,” “The Magnificent Seven,” and “The Towering Inferno,” was also a motorcycle enthusiast. He participated in a number of races and collected many Triumph motorcycles and hot rods in his personal garage in Palm Springs, California. Justin Trevor Winters, co-founder and CEO of Verified Labs, told CoinDesk that Chase, which runs McQueen race with his father Chad, wanted to commemorate the movie star in a new format. “The truth is, it’s all about inheritance,” he said. “We wanted to make sure we were doing our part to help McQueen live for future generations. Advancements in AI and technology allow this to happen in a very personal and immersive way.” The story continues In a statement, Kalish said his work was inspired by Americana, which McQueen heavily influenced throughout his decades-long career in American cinema. “Having the opportunity to partner with the Steve McQueen family has been a perfect intersection between my passions as an artist and what Steve McQueen was to all of us on the big screen. There is so much overlap in our love of cars, motorcycles, family, items and iconic American moments,” Kalish said. McQueen joins a number of post-mortem honored celebrities on the blockchain. In June 2022, the estate of Biggie Smalls collaborated with NFT marketplace OneOf to release a series of profile pictures (PFP) NFT grant voting rights to holders on distributing a previously unlicensed Notorious BIG freestyle. And in October, the estate of David Bowie published a number of exclusive digital art collectibles via OpenSea.

