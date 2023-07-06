Kusha Kapila’s First Post Since Divorce Announcement Features Deepika Padukone | Bollywood





Last month, actor and social media personality Kusha Kapila broke the news of his split from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. The two tied the knot in 2017. Days after sharing the news, Kusha, who is known for her relatable videos, shared her first post on Instagram, since announcing her divorce. The video featured the actress and her “best friend” Deepika Padukone. Read also : Kusha Kapila Fans Defend Her Against Trolls After Divorce News, Actor Trends On Twitter Kusha Kapila with Deepika Padukone in a new video. Kusha Kapila’s video with Deepika Padukone Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kusha wrote: Thank you for taking the time to write to me. I read everything, every word. Just, thank you, thank you and a big thank you.” She had revealed earlier on Instagram Stories that she was waiting to post her dream collaboration video. Kusha collaborated with Deepika in a fun video inspired by Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, where the two play best friends. In the video posted on Wednesday, Deepika defended her relationship with Kusha, even as the latter accused him of betraying her and making new best friends. At one point, Kusha also admitted that she was obsessed with the memes Deepika shared with her in the middle of the night. The two also promoted products from Deepika’s skincare brand, 82E. Kusha Kapila took to Instagram Reels after posting a video with Deepika Padukone. Reactions to Kusha’s first post since divorce announcement Many fans and celebrities reacted to the video. One comment read, “Omg (oh my)! Epic.” Actor and stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh reacted to Kusha and Deepika being BFFs in the clip. She wrote, “I’m sorry? Deepu (Deepika)?” Some have praised their video, with one writing, “Hands down the best marketing video for 82E.” Another said: “So lame but this crossover (crying and heart emojis).” Kusha Kapila was trending on Twitter Speaking about her split, Kusha shared a post on June 26 that read, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to go our separate ways. It hasn’t been an easy decision in any way, but we know it’s the right one to follow. this stage of our lives. . The love and life we ​​shared together continues to mean everything to us, but unfortunately what we are currently seeking for ourselves does not match. We gave it our all until we can’t.” Since news of her split broke, Kusha started trending on Twitter. Many Twitter users reacted to the news and posted unfavorable comments, while some also defended it. Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia had also slammed trolls and defended his ex-wife, calling the attack on his character over the news of their divorce “shameful”. Kusha Kapila’s career Kusha Kapila is one of the most popular content creators on Instagram today. She is known for her short and hilarious videos. She recently walked the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Apart from being a social media influencer, Kusha hosted Comicstaan ​​Season 3 and appeared in movies such as Plan A Plan B. She was also seen in Masaba Masaba 2. Apart from her projects, she has been seen on Koffee with the Karan Season 7 Awards Jury. .

