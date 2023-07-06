Emilia Clarke Defends Green Screen Gaming: Big Actors Do





Emilia Clarke told the Los Angeles Times that she disagrees with people who claim acting in front of a green screen isn’t “real” comedy. Clarke’s screen career has spanned several major franchises, from “Game of Thrones” to “Star Wars” to “The Terminator,” and now the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Disney+ series “Secret Invasion”, many of which required her to interact with green. screens. “The stigma is that people don’t play any part in these shows,” Clarke said, referring to standing in front of a green screen. “[But] so you’re like, ‘Well, then why are they asking all these great actors to do this, and why are they saying yes?’ Clarke explains that if green screen acting wasn’t real acting, then heavy hitters like Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Colman wouldn’t want to do it. Both actors co-star Clarke in “Secret Invasion,” along with Ben Mendelsohn, Don Cheadle and Kingsley Ben-Adir. The casting alone was the draw for Clarke to join the Marvel series. “The casting is ridiculous,” Clarke said. “I was like, ‘Where do I sign?'” Anthony Hopkins sadly dragged a green screen acting in an interview with the new yorker in 2021. The Oscar-winning actor was reflecting on his own experience in the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Odin in the “Thor” movies. “On ‘Thor’ you have Chris Hemsworth – who looks like Thor – and a director like Kenneth Branagh, who is so sure of what he wants,” Hopkins said at the time. “They put me in armour; they grew my beard. Sit on the throne; shout a little. If you’re sitting in front of a green screen, there’s no point playing it. Angela Bassett, a fellow MCU cast member as Queen Ramonda in ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ responded to Hopkins’ experience last year by pointing out how much the setting of her MCU films was different from Hopkins Green Screen. experience. “The throne room was there, the red clay floor, the elevation with the Dora Milaje flanking it, the great doorways that they walked through,” Bassett said. “So maybe you don’t see the world of Wakanda, but we had it. When Shuri and I went out into the wild, we had trees and bushes and water for yards and yards and yards, and Namor came out of the water and flew towards us. We had the whole ship and the attention to detail inside was just stunning. So I had it much better than Anthony Hopkins. I feel sorry for him. The six-episode “Secret Invasion” series is currently in the middle of its run on Disney+. New episodes are released every Wednesday on the platform.

