Anu-Anuj decides to keep the reason for Maya’s death a secret; Malti Devi promises to show her Raudra Roop [WATCH]





Country Anupama show is going to witness a major change. Finally, Maya’s chapter is coming to an end. For a long time Maya kept Anuj and Anupamaa away from each other. Played by Chhavi Pandey, the character of Maya was that of Chhoti Anu’s biological mother. She fell in love with Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna and trapped him in her evil plans. Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly suffered the most because of this. Now Maya’s character in the series is coming to an end as she is going to have an accident. What next? Find out here. Read also – Anupamaa Next twist from MAHA: Barkha emotionally tortures Anu after Maya’s death; Are American dreams taking over? The great secret of Anupamaa-Anuj Rupali Ganguly’s new Anupamaa promo shows that Chhoti Anu is distraught. She wants to meet Maya but Anuj finally tells her the truth that she will never come back. Later we see Anuj and Anupamaa discussing Maya’s death. Malti Devi and Nakul oversee the emotional scenes between Maya, Anuj and Anupamaa. Nakul questions Malti Devi – what if Anupamaa changes her mind to go to America? To this, Malti Devi says that till now Anupamaa has seen her Shiv’s roop Nataraj, but now she will see her raudra roop. To read also – Upcoming twist of Anupamaa: Maya has changed her mind; gives his life to save Anu? Anupamaa is afraid of the consequences when Chhoti Anu learns that Maya died because of her. It was to save Anupamaa that Maya jumped in front of the truck and suffered a tragic accident. Anuj Kapadia consoles Anupamaa and says they will keep it a secret. Barkha, however, hears everything. To read also – Upcoming twist of Anupamaa: Anuj saves Anu from the diabolical plan of the Mayas; Malti Devi brings a new twist with the revenge saga Watch the Anupamaa promo here: Will Barkha use this secret of Anuj and Anupamaa to get his way into Kapadia business. She was always against Anuj and Anu and now she has a weapon to use against them. Also, tomorrow we will see Barkha emotionally torturing Anupamaa by indirectly saying that Chhoti Anu will not get her mother’s love since her biological mother is dead and Anupamaa is going to America. With all of this, will Anupamaa change her decision to go to America? For a very long time, it was Anupamaa’s dream to go to the United States and pursue a career as a dancer. She got the opportunity when Malti Devi put her in charge of her American gurukul. It’s a three-year deal and she can’t come back before that. Will Anuj and Chhoti Anu also go to America? Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

