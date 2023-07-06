Tarla Huma Qureshi actress says her ‘relationship with food’ changed after becoming an actress: ‘Food became functional’

After making her Hindi film debut with a supporting role in Anurag Kashyap’s critically acclaimed two-part crime drama Wasseypur Gangswe saw Huma Qureshi play a plethora of roles convincingly. Look to her latest releases for context – she played a housewife who transitions to a politician in Maharani, a plus-size woman struggling with fatshaming in Double XL and a femme fatale in the neo-noir crime comedy thriller. Vasan Bala Monica, O My Darling. And now the actor will be seen playing queen of the kitchen, acclaimed food writer, chef, cookbook author and cooking show host Tarla Dalal in Field.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, Huma discusses how her relationship with food changed after moving to Mumbai to become an actress, her new perspective on body image and a thriving decade of acting career in Bollywood.

Tarla Dalal was not tall and had a soft Gujarati-Marathi accent. So how did Huma get into the character of Tarla?

When they offered me the movie, I told them ‘the cast is wrong (it’s a bad cast)’. I am so much taller than her, she was a Gujarati woman, I have never been to Gujarat or Maharashtra. I moved to Mumbai 10-11 years ago. Then I realized, after my discussions with Ashwiny (Iyer) madam, Nitesh (Tiwari) sir and Piyush (Gupta), our director, that the idea was not to imitate her but to capture the essence of Tarla ji. That’s what we tried to do and I hope we succeeded or at least came close. This is my first time attempting a biopic, which comes with its own set of challenges, but I really enjoyed sinking my teeth into it.

You play as one of India’s most popular cooks. Do you like to cook?

I’m never interested in cooking, only eating. I come from a food family as my dad has a catering business and my mom is an amazing cook so I think entertaining and feeding people comes very naturally to me. But whether it’s my dad and his kitchen or Tarla ji and his kitchen, I think food is such a unifying factor. It really brings people together, there’s something so nice about sharing a meal with someone. So even though I don’t cook, I love sharing my food.

Has your relationship to food changed after becoming an actor?

After coming to Mumbai and becoming an actor, the relationship with food changed. Now it depends on what I’m filming – if I do Double XL I gain weight; at Tarla, I had to play between my 20s and 50s, so for the games where I was in my twenties, I had to really shrink and lose a lot of weight. To play a 50-year-old woman, I had to look a lot taller because with age your body changes. There is a lot of joy in seeing you able to do this. When I see myself on screen, I’m happy that it’s going well, so it’s the attempt. Food is now very functional in that sense, I try to reward myself if I’ve had a long day or a busy day or if I’ve done something good. I also weaned myself off sugar and a lot of unnecessary things in my life.

You talked about reclaiming your body, loving yourself.

Today I am in a phase of my life where I want to nourish my body and take care of my body. Also, it’s my job, as an actor I will have to gain weight for a role or lose weight for a role. But I try to do it as consciously as possible. I try to think of food, nutrition and exercise as something that takes care of my body rather than a punishment. As if I wanted to eat good healthy food. I want to move my body for an hour every day – it can be exercise, gym, yoga, Pilates, dance, whatever, because it is very important for a human body to sweat. It is very important to take care of your mental health. These are the things I started to believe and practice in my life. I think right now because of Instagram and social media there’s so much focus on the aesthetic part of looking in a way as opposed to intrinsic healing, food, body strength, ability and agility – I’m really excited about it now.

You have completed 10 years in Bollywood…

It’s been a long road, a long journey, it hasn’t been an easy journey. The easiest way is to stereotype someone, box someone, and box yourself. I remember when I did Maharani, I was offered three or four films and shows for the character of ek aur Bihari and I would say, yeh toh maine kar liya, now I want to try something else. But it takes time to tell people what you are looking for. I was never in a hurry. I feel like every time I go out to shoot a movie, I want to look and live and breathe like another person because that’s what I’m excited to do as an artist.