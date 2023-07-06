Coco Lee, beloved Hong Kong singer-songwriter and Mulan voice actor, dies at 48





Coco Lee, the beloved Hong Kong singer-songwriter who voiced Mulan in the Mandarin version of the Disney classic and was featured on the Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon And bride on the run soundtracks, is dead. She was 48 years old. Coco Lee Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock Coco Lee The “Before I Fall in Love” singer has committed suicide, her sisters Nancy and Carol announced in a joint statement on Instagram Wednesday. The siblings revealed that CoCo had suffered from depression for several years but “her condition has deteriorated significantly over the past few months”. “Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to battle depression, unfortunately this demon inside her got the better of her,” they wrote. “On July 2, she committed suicide at home and was sent to hospital. Despite all the efforts of the hospital team to save her and treat her from her coma, she finally died on July 5, 2023.” Born in Hong Kong and raised in the United States, Lee began her singing career in the 1990s and released over 15 studio albums over the next 30 years. She also voiced the title character in the Mandarin version of the 1998 Disney animated classic. Mulanefor which she also performed the heroine’s song “Reflection”. The singer, who has performed in English, Mandarin and Cantonese, is best known for her hits ‘Di Da Di’, ‘Yesterday’s Love’ and ‘Before I Fall in Love’, the latter of which was featured in Julia Roberts and Richard. Gere’s 1999 romantic comedy bride on the run. Lee became the first Chinese-American singer to perform at the Oscars when she sang it Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon track “A Love Before Time”, which was nominated for Best Original Song, at the awards ceremony in 2001. That same year, she also became Chanel’s first Chinese ambassador. Lee has also served as a judge in several series of Chinese and Taiwanese singing competitions, including chinese idol, The world has talentAnd super idol. In 2015, she participated in the Chinese version of the popular song program I am a singer and won. Although his latest album, titled enlighten (), was released in 2013, Lee has continued to tour and release new music throughout the past decade. Related content:

