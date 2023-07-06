Coco Lee, singer and actor, died by suicide at 48

Popular singer, songwriter and actress Coco Lee has died by suicide, her siblings said in a social media post on Wednesday. She was 48 years old.

The Lees sisters, Carol and Nancy, said she had suffered from depression for a few years, but her condition had deteriorated significantly over the past few months.

Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to battle the depression, unfortunately, this demon within her got the better of her,” the statement read.

On July 2, she committed suicide at home and was sent to hospital. Despite all the efforts of the hospital team to save her and treat her from her coma, she finally died on July 5, 2023,” the statement added.

Lee was born in Hong Kong, but grew up in San Francisco. After high school, she returned to her hometown for a vacation, where she entered a singing contest. Lee hoped to do nothing more than make money for hitting his mother’s car in an accident. She won the competition’s top prize, and it launched her pop career, CNN reported.

The singer played the title character in the Mandarin version of Disney’s hit movie Milan. She also performed a song from the Crouching Tiger soundtrack, Hidden Dragon at the 2001 Oscars.

She married Bruce Rockowitz, a Canadian businessman who is the former chief executive of Hong Kong supply chain firm Li & Fung, in 2011. She had two stepdaughters from her marriage to Rockowitz.

In her latest Instagram post, Lee shared tattoos reading “love” and “faith” scrawled on her arms.

“My 2 favorite words that I carry strongly in my heart and desperately needed to get through this incredibly difficult year,” she wrote in the post, posted on the last day of 2022.

“Not only has she brought us joy with her songs and dances over the past 29 years, but she has also worked hard to innovate for Chinese singers in the international music scene and made every effort to shine for the Chinese,” Lee said. wrote the sisters.

“Although CoCo won’t last long in the world, its rays of light will last forever!” the statement read.

Catch all industry news, banking news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Updated: July 06, 2023, 02:29 IST

Topics