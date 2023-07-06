The most successful Bollywood star of all time has 73 hits, and it’s not Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Salman, Rajesh Khanna or Dilip Kumar





This Bollywood star gave the most box office success and not SRK, Amitabh or Salman

Bollywood has seen several stars and superstars over the years. Many of these actors have headlined several blockbuster movies. But if one asks who is the most successful actor against his name, suggestions like Amitabh Bachchan or one of the Khans would float around. The truth is, none of these names actually come close to the 73 hits delivered by this 70s star. Bollywood’s most successful star is… With 73 box office hits in his career, the most successful Bollywood actor of all time is Dharmendra. There is a catch here though. The number is so high because Dharmendra has acted in many movies compared to some other actors. According to various sources, the actor has been in more than 250 films in his life. This means that his 73 successes give him a success rate of around 30%. Some of Dharmendra’s greatest hits include Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Dharam Veer, Phool Aur Patthar and Yamla Pagla Deewana. The actor has also been part of several multi-star and ensemble films, which have contributed to his number of hits. Dharmendra now has a chance to add to his tally with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Top 10 Most Successful Bollywood Actors Jeetendra follows Dharmendra in the list of most successful Bollywood stars with 56 hits in over 200 films. At number 3 is Amitabh Bachchan with 55 hits in 150 films. Mithun Chakraborty follows with 50 hits in over 300 films. Others in the top 10 include Rajesh Khanna (42), Akshay Kumar (38), Salman Khan (37), Rishi Kapoor (34), Vinod Khanna (33) and Shah Rukh Khan (32). Bollywood actors with the highest success rate Another fair way to measure success is to look at the actors who gave the highest proportion of success in their career. Using this metric, Dilip Kumar comes out on top with more than half of his films being hits. The acting legend has had 31 hits in 56 outings. He is followed by Shah Rukh with 32 of 63 and Aamir with 20 of 43.

