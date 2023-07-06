GI Joe’s Surprise Actor Details From Transformers 7 Making Of Pivotal Crossover Ending





Transformers: Rise of the Beast actor Michael Kelly opens the surprising G.I. Joe crossover ending, explaining how Hasbro’s big-screen crossover between popular brands came together. The seventh film of the Transformers franchise, The Rising of the Beasts continues the story established in BumblebeeThe continuity rebooted smoothly, as the Autobots face new Cybertronian friends and foes alongside planet-devouring threats across the stars. THE G.I. Joe the film franchise was inspired by Hasbro’s military sci-fi toyline, from 2009 GI Joe: The Rise of the Cobrabefore being followed by those of 2013 GI Joe: Retaliation and 2021 Snake-eyes.





After the surprising debut of G.I. Joe In Transformers: Rise of the BeastAgent Burke’s final moments, actor Kelly spoke to Collider on how the crossover between two of Hasbro’s most iconic franchises was born. The actor revealed that while director Steve Caple Jr. wasn’t sure if he could legally use the G.I. Joe characters from the movie, he thought it would be fun to tie the two worlds together in what was originally intended to be a post-credits scene. Check out Kelly’s full explanation below: “[Steven Caple Jr.] called me, and he explained to me what it was in this movie, which was originally supposed to be a post-credits scene, and then they ended up making it the last scene of the movie for some reason. When he introduced it to me, he said, ‘And then there’s this whole world of GI Joe that we’re not sure we have the rights to yet, but we really want to connect the two worlds, and I just think that would be this really cool idea. When we shot him, we shot him with a few different cards that I gave him. The one you see isn’t the only one we’ve shot,”



GI Joe’s Surprising Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Cameo Marks a Major Change in Hasbro’s Movie Franchise Plans Transformers and GI Joe have a long history of crossovers long before The Rising of the Beastswhere they first thwarted a scheme between Cobra and the Decepticons to hijack a mobile nuclear power plant in the 1986 4-issue comic book miniseries “GI Joe and the Transformers.“Other series have been published by many publishers, including IDW’s largest”Revolution” storyline in 2016 that established a shared continuity between Transformers, G.I. Joeand other Hasbro properties. Transformers crosses with G.I. Joe have also been reflected in Hasbro’s toylines, including the most recent sets released under the “Transformers Collaboration » sub-line that saw Megatron, Bumblebee and Soundwave become iconic vehicles for GI Joe and Cobra. In terms of cinematic adventures, both the Transformers And G.I. Joe franchises have been slow to cross paths. While a Hasbro Shared Cinematic Universe franchise featuring G.I. Joe, Micronauts, Visionaries, MASKAnd ROMs the Space Knight had been in development since 2015, the Transformers The franchise was ruled out because Michael Bay was still running a writer’s room with up to 14 potential movie ideas. But with the Transformers franchise being soft restarted and 2021 Snake-eyes does not work well for Paramount, The Rising of the Beasts marked an opportunity to try and bring Hasbro’s cinematic ambitions to life. Despite their common history, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ G.I. Joe cameo is a moment that surprised the audience. While G.I. Joe has so far failed to establish a film franchise, their surprise appearance reveals the full ambitious scope of the reboot Transformers franchise. While Caple Jr. may have only intended it to be a fun nod, audiences will be eager to see if the agency returns in future films. Source: Collider

