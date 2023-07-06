‘It’s never going to be easy’: Bollywood’s Alia Bhatt writes note on returning to work as a new mum – News





Alia says that one “tends to experience various emotions at once” as a new mom, and thanks her team and crew for their support and understanding. File photo Published: Wed 05 Jul 2023, 02:47 PM Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared her experience of returning to work after pregnancy. The actress welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Ranbir Kapoor in November. Alia Bhatt, who filmed the romantic song Tum Kya Mile Since Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani film after welcoming Raha Kapoor, said returning “to work as a new mum in any profession will never be easy”. How was your experience filming Tum Kya Mile after your pregnancy? The actress said returning to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy, a fan asked Alia during an Instagram ‘Ask Me Session’ she regularly hosts to interact with the fans. Tuesday’s Ask Me session took place after the release of the long-awaited Alias ​​movie trailer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. In her lengthy note, Alia pointed out that as a new mom, you tend to experience a variety of emotions at once. The actress expressed her gratitude to her cast and crew for their support and understanding. She also thanked her mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt for babysitting Raha when she was away. The alias note said, It was since the last day of filming. I look tired but satisfied! Returning to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy. You experience various emotions at once, not to mention the major physical difference in your (your) energy. But I am very grateful and feel very privileged and supported by an understanding team and crew. I feel for new mothers everywhere, especially those who need to return to work immediately. Postpartum because it’s never easy. Ms. Vaibhavi tried to plan her shots around my breastfeeding schedule and my mom and sister babysat whenever I was away!!! But this was my granddaughter’s first trip to Kashmir and seeing the mountains through her eyes was everything. The note was attached to a photo of Alia clicked on the last day of filming. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022. Last month, the couple were in Dubai for their summer vacation. Photos and videos of the two posing with fans at the Dubai Mall created a lot of buzz on social media. In the meantime, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will be released on July 28. It is directed by Karan Johar and also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animalwith Rashmika Mandanna. LEARN MORE:

