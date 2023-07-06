INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY follows THE FLASH as Hollywood’s latest blockbuster box office flop

Last month we saw things go wrong for the flashat the box office and it’s now Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fateit’s the turn. For now, it’s too early to tell if it will be as big a flop as this DC Comics adaptation, but things don’t look good.

According Varietythe film met disappointing estimates of $80-85 million over 5 days for the 4th of July debut with $82 million over the holiday period.

Independence Day is never too strong a time for box office receipts, but studios rely on a steady stream of activity given that so many people have free time. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate certainly benefited, a number that would generally be considered a solid result for a film like this is rendered almost meaningless by its massive budget.

The production budget alone was a staggering $295 million, which has left many pundits wondering if filmmaker James Mangold is cut out for blockbuster cinema.

With costs clearly spiraling out of control, Lucasfilm may end up wondering if the Logan Helmer is made to lead this star wars film set during “Dawn of the Jedi”. After all, we’ve seen how quick Kathleen Kennedy is to sever ties with directors whose abilities she questions.

NOW the flash slipped out of the top 5, we’re getting fewer updates, but it’s still on track to lose Warner Bros. over $200 million. How much Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate will hurt Disney is hard to say, especially as we’re still awaiting the latest international numbers.

It’s a shame to see the IndianaJones the franchise ends on a negative note, especially since the response to the film itself has also been mixed. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was equally disappointing and now we expect to see fans forever debating which ending was the worst for the iconic adventurer.

did you watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate Again?