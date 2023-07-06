Entertainment
Bollywood’s biggest flops of 2023 so far
The first half of 2023 has been good for Bollywood, as we have seen big blockbusters as Pathane And The history of Kerala.
But there have also been flops.
Some of them were unfortunate failures and deserved to do better.
Others just didn’t have the guts to find steps in theaters.
Here’s a look at the 10 flops from the first half of 2023.
Adipurush (Hindi)
Box Office Collection: Rs 136.54 crore (Rs 1.37 billion) (Now Playing)
Adipurush took a hit opening and raked in over Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend, and just in the Hindi version.
With a start like this, it seemed easy to get into the Rs 200 Crore Club, as big numbers came from the southern releases as well.
But there was too much negativity and backlash from all sides and Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s star simply couldn’t save himself.
Shehzada
Box office collection: Rs 32.20 crore (Rs 322 million)
The Kartik Aaryan star was expected to be an entertainer as well as the first major step for the youngster in this genre.
But the film went through its share of pitfalls. First of all, its release date was pushed back due to Pathane turns out to be such a blockbuster. Then there was this wave against remake culture.
Shehzada had some entertaining moments, but few watched it since the Telugu version had already been seen by most netizens.
selfie
Box office collection: Rs 16.85 crore (Rs 168.5 million)
selfie was a good movie. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi were in their element and Raj Mehta is also an accomplished director.
Additionally, Karan Johar produced the film.
Still, it collapsed in a big way and shocked the trade.
Somehow the audience just didn’t step in to watch the film and therefore there was no word of mouth, whether positive or negative, spreading.
It also came at a time when remakes were out of fashion for the public.
Goumra
Box office collection: Rs 8.28 crore (Rs 82.8 million)
Another remake, Goumra features Aditya Roy Kapur in a dual role.
It was a decent murder mystery but belonged to the genre that goes straight to OTT.
The film was barely promoted and came and went without a whimper.
Kuttey
Box office collection: Rs 4.65 crore (Rs 46.5 million)
The first version of 2023 was completely ignored by the public.
Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan made his directorial debut with Kutteywhich saw an ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra lead the show.
The result was a miserable opening with no subsequent collections.
Gandhi Godse – A War
Box office collection: Rs 2.40 crore (Rs 24 million)
Rajkumar Santoshi made a comeback as a director with Gandhi Godse – A War,a reimagined story of Gandhi and his assassin Nathuram Godse, after the former survives an assassination attempt.
The idea was novel, but beyond that, nothing worked.
The creators were brave enough to release it alongside Shah Rukh Khan Pathane the weekend of the Republic Day and as expected, the public had already made their choice.
Bheed
Box office collection: Rs 2.03 crore (20.3 million)
Bheed was an movie that should have been released straight to OTT.
Starring Rajkummar Rai, Bhumi Pednekar and Pankaj Kapur, it was shot during lockdown and shot in black and white by director Anubhav Sinha.
Unfortunately the collections were not impressive at all.
Jogira Sara Ra Ra
Box office collection: Rs 1.75 crore (Rs 17.5 million)
Long into the making of the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Neha Sharma’s star finally made it to the big screen, but went unnoticed.
There was no opening or no follow up. Lifetime collections could not even touch Rs 2 crore.
Again, this should have been an OTT movie, just like Nawazuddin’s recent release Tiku marries Sheru.
Zwigato
Box office collection: Rs 1.50 crore (Rs 15 million)
Kapil Sharma started his career in Bollywood as a main leader with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoonwho succeeded, but followed him with firangiwhich was a big flop.
Zwigato was meant to be some sort of comeback for him, and that too in a serious avatar. But the arthouse cinema, directed by Nandita Das, did not find takers among the cinema audience.
The movie was well promoted, but the footsteps just weren’t there.
Bad boy
Box office collection: Rs 0.31 crore (Rs 3.1 million)
A long-delayed film that was completed in 2019 itself, Bad boy finally saw a big screen release this year.
He was also a director for Rajkumar Santoshi and the launch pad for Mithun Chakraborty’s son, Namashi.
Bad boy was supposed to be a comedy, but turned out to be way too dated for 2023.
