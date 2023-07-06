Meet Monster Season 2’s Gay Rising Star

Cooper Koch has been cast in the second season of Ryan Murphy’s controversial true-crime Netflix series Freak — and it appears to be the rising gay actor’s biggest breakthrough yet.

When Netflix is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released in 2022, starring Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, reception was fractured.

Angry swathes of viewers accused Netflix of glorifying the murderer and voiced their objections to the streaming site tagging the program as “LGBTQ+”. The families of Dahmer’s victims have also slammed creator Ryan Murphy, though the Emmy winner claims he contacted them beforehand.

Despite the backlash, the show became Netflix’s second biggest English-language show (although it was later overtaken by Wednesday And stranger things Season Five). So it makes sense that Netflix announced in November 2022 that the Freak series would become an anthology series.

According VarietyNetflix has confirmed that the second installment of the Freak the series would be called: Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Mnendez in May 2022.

Now Variety has also confirmed that rising gay actor Cooper Koch will play one of the murderous Mnendez brothers, who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents in a brutal shooting.

Cooper Koch at a screening of the 2022 horror film ‘They/Them’. (Getty)

Who is Cooper Koch?

Cooper Koch was born on July 16, 1996 in Woodland Hills, California.

His first on-screen acting credit is listed as Crime Thriller Fracture in 2007. Ten years later, in 2017, Koch starred in a short film Exploitbefore attending the Pace School of Performing Arts in New York, from which he graduated in May 2018.

Koch is represented by Innovative Artists and Silver Lining Entertainment.

Is Cooper Koch gay?

Cooper Koch identifies as gay.

In June 2023, the actor opened up about his initial fears of being in the acting industry, telling Peripheral media network“I remember when I was in college before I came out and I was still studying in school, I really didn’t want to come out.

“I was really scared of being an actor and being gay just because I didn’t think anyone would take me seriously or I wouldn’t be cast or I’d be rejected or it just wouldn’t work out. not.

“And I kind of learned from being in drama school that, you know, if I can’t be myself, then I can’t play somebody else, no matter what. he identifies in terms of sexuality or gender or whatever.”

What else has Cooper Koch appeared in?

Cooper Koch is already making a name for himself as a queer horror actor, having played gay characters at two LGBTQ+ horror festivals in 2022, Swallowed And They they.

He previously discussed the queer experience while promoting Swallowednarrative pop culturalist that he originally starred as budding gay porn star Ben in the film because the characters “happen to identify as gay”.

“It’s such an important way to normalize sexuality in film,” he added.

Koch also touched on his own sexuality when speaking to San Francisco Bay Times about his role as a gay “conversion” therapy student in the slasher starring Kevin Bacon They / Them.

“I was going for the ‘hurt people, hurt people’ aspect,” Koch said.

“He’s trapped, and you have to be around a queer community to open up and accept yourself. It’s something I can relate to. When I was in high school and in my freshman year college, I really didn’t want to be who I was.

While his horror credentials make him a perfect fit for Murphy’s Freak series, Koch is already wary of being pigeonholed.

“I’m not in a place where I pick and choose [roles]. I’m auditioning,” he said. Philadelphia Gay News in February 2023. “Those two movies just happened to come to me one after the other and they just happened to be queer horror movies.

“I don’t know what it is about me. I’d love to expand my horizons and be in an independent love story or a romantic comedy or a sitcom. It’s not that I’m specifically drawn to the queer horror, that’s just what happened to me.

What do we know about Cooper Koch’s character in Freak season two?

According Varietyby Deadline, Cooper Koch has now been cast as Ryan Murphy’s second season Freakfollowing the success of 2022 Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Koch will star alongside Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle and Erik Menndez; two siblings who were convicted in 1996 of the brutal 1989 murder of their parents, Jos and Mary Louise.

The brothers, who inherited their father’s million-dollar estate, later confessed to the murders but said they only killed their parents out of fear for their own lives after threatening to exposing their father for years to alleged sexual, emotional and physical abuse. .

No release date for Freak season two has yet to be confirmed.