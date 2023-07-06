Linn County Fair kicks off Tuesday, July 11





It’s so close you can almost smell the corn dogs cooking and hear the sounds and see the colorful lights of the carnival thrill rides at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. The 2023 Linn County Fair, “Music, Food and Total Fun,” is fast approaching, featuring three nights of quality entertainment including Clint Black on Tuesday July 13, Smash Mouth on Wednesday July 14 and Granger Smith on Thursday, July 15th. There is also a full list of daily entertainment. Black, who has sold over 20 million records, will shake things up in his traditional country style. He carries over three decades of main stage hits, including his debut hit, “Killin’ Time.” He has recorded ten studio albums. San Jose rock band Smash Mouth is well known for the summertime anthem “Walkin’ on the Sun” (1997), as well as “All Star” and “Then the Morning Comes” (both 1999); and a cover of the Monkees classic, “I’m a Believer,” which featured in the 2001 animated feature, “Shrek.” Like Black, Granger Smith is a born and bred Texan, and although his career was relatively short, this is his 10th studio album. His fans are part of what is called the “Yee Yee Nation” and he enjoys a social media following of over 12 million people. His videos have exceeded one billion views. Nightly entertainment is included with paid general admission. Some reserved seats are available. Learn more about http://www.linncountyfair.com. General admission is $9 online or $10 at the door. Seniors are $7 and $8. Free for kids $12 and under thanks to Boshart Trucking. Parking is $5 per day. Mainstage opening night acts will include Trevor Tagle at 7 p.m. on July 13; The Junebugs at 7 p.m. on July 14 and Cascade Rye at 7 p.m. on July 15. Hell on Hooves, dirt, bull and bronc throwing action returns to the Calapooia Arena at 6 p.m. on July 13 and the ever-popular Mutton Bustin’ kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday July 14. The highly successful 4-H and FFA Livestock Auctions return at noon on Saturday July 15th. The ever-popular Family Land features all-day entertainment including juggler Jeremiah Johnson, comedian Matt Baker, Peppy’s Water Palooza, Puzzlemania, Slim & Curly and more. Granger Smith performs Thursday, July 15. And has anyone mentioned food? Many vendors will line the yard with fair favorites including giant corn dogs, piles of fries and sticky cotton candy. Davis Shows will provide carnival fun and excitement from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily. One-way tickets are $6; five rides for $25; or all-day bracelets for $38. Order online at https://www.linncountyfair.com/carnival and get general admission and an all-day wristband for just $38 or a presale wristband for $34. Don’t forget your carnival bracelets. And while the fair is underway, the livestock and static display buildings will be filled with 4-H and FFA projects as their fair runs from Monday, July 10 through Sunday, July 16. Linn County Communications Officer Alex Paul

