Entertainment
Amid divorce rumours, Pawan Kalyan’s party shares photo of actor and wife
Recent reports suggest that Telugu superstar and politician Pawan Kalyan is set to divorce his third wife Anna Lezhneva. However, if a recent photo posted by his political party Jana Sena is to be believed, everything seems to be fine in their married life. (Also read: Pawan Kalyan says he struggled with depression: When I was 17, I planned to kill myself)
What did the party tweet?
The official Jana Sena Party Twitter account posted a photo of Pawan Kalyan with his third wife. The couple were dressed in traditional clothing; while Pawan wore a dark blue kurta, Anna is seen in a pink saree. The two appear to be smiling in the photo.
The image caption in Telugu is loosely translated as Pawan Kalyan and his wife Ana Konidela performed the puja after completing the first stage of his political rally, Varahi Yatra. They participated in the puja held at their residence in Hyderabad. In the next few days, the second phase of Varahi Yatra will begin, and Pawan Kalyan will join Mangalagiri to participate in the meetings.
What were the rumors of their divorce?
Rumors began to surface when Anna was strangely absent from the crib ceremony of Klin Kaara Konidela, the newborn daughter of Pawan’s nephew and actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana. Prior to that, she was also noticeably absent from Pawan’s nephew and actor Varun Tej’s engagement to Lavanya Tripathi.
The relationship between Pawan and Anna
Pawan and Anna, a Russian citizen, began dating on the set of Jayanth C’s 2011 romance film Teen Maar, which also starred Trisha and Kriti Kharbanda. They married in 2013 and have two children, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanova.
Pawan Kalyan had previously married Nandini in 1997. However, he had a son Akira Nandan with co-star and then girlfriend Renu Desai. After a long legal battle, Pawan and Nandini’s divorce was finalized in 2008. This led to him marrying Renu the following year and the birth of their daughter Aadya in 2010. They divorced in 2012.
