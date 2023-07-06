What the 2nd half of 2023 has in store for Bollywood: Expert names 1 movie that can beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in soundtrack, Bollywood News





What the 2nd half of 2023 has in store for Bollywood (Source Imag – Twitter) The first half of 2023 has been a mixed bag of affairs for Bollywood. While Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan broke all box office records, Prabhas’ Adipurush proved to be an epic disappointment. Now, all eyes are on the second half of the year as a slew of big-ticket movies are slated for release. Which film will challenge Pathaan at the box office? The coming months will see a plethora of mega releases, including SRK’s Jawan and Dunki, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Prabhas’ Salaar and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The big question here is which of these films has the potential to beat Pathaan at the box office? In an exclusive chat with Zoom TV Digital, renowned film distributor Akshaye Rathi believed that there is one movie that can repeat Pathaan’s historical activity and that is Tiger 3. Akshaye said, “There’s a bunch of films that have the potential to do the kind of business that Pathaan has done. Two of them are of course Jawan and Dunki from SRK and another one that can potentially be historic is Tiger 3 which is coming on Diwali. Then he There are movies like Salaar and Animal that have the potential to restart historic cases.” Well, the buzz for Tiger 3 is indeed immense and it’s a sure winner! 2023, the year of Shah Rukh Khan After Pathaan, SRK will grace the big screen with Jawan and Dunki and is expected to become the highest-grossing Indian actor in a calendar year. Sharing his view on the same, Akshaye said, “Shah Rukh Khan is really the star of the year because Pathaan has already done historic business and with the arrival of Jawan and Dunki there is no doubt that this will be SRK’s best year ever.” He further added, “There’s a lot of talk about how after Pathaan he’s back and re-consolidated his stardom, but I don’t think that’s true. What you witnessed with Pathaan is the result of 30 years of perseverance. The movies that didn’t work before that like Jab Harry Met Sejal or Zero, it’s because those movies weren’t up to par and didn’t do his stardom justice.” Well, expect only firecrackers at the box office in the 2nd half of 2023!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zoomtventertainment.com/bollywood/what-2nd-half-of-2023-holds-for-bollywood-expert-names-film-that-can-beat-shah-rukh-khan-pathaan-box-office-article-101523505 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos