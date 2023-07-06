Entertainment
Nollywood actor Felix Omokhodion loses his wife | The Guardian Nigeria News
By Great Odunmorayo
July 05, 2023 | 9:20 p.m.
Popular Nollywood actor, Felix Omokhodion has announced the passing of his wife, Peace Omokhodion. The actor took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 5, 2023 to share the sad news with his fans and followers.
Popular Nollywood actor, Felix Omokhodion has announced the passing of his wife, Peace Omokhodion. The actor took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 5, 2023 to share the sad news with his fans and followers.
In a heartfelt message, Felix described his wife as his “love”, “best friend”, “heart”, “bride”, “guardian angel”, “partner” and “everything”. He said her absence leaves an “unfathomable void” in his life, but he finds comfort in knowing that she is now with the angels in heaven.
“My heart can’t find the right words, but my soul does,” Felix wrote. “Forever in my heart.”
Peace Omokhodion’s cause of death has not been revealed. She was 36 years old.
Felix Omokhodion is a well-known actor in the Nollywood film industry. He has acted in several popular films, including “The Wedding Party”, “A Trip to Jamaica” and “The Meeting”.
Fans and colleagues of the actor took to social media to express their condolences. Many said they were heartbroken by the news of Peace Omokhodion’s death.
“I’m so sorry for your loss, Felix,” actress Omoni Oboli wrote on Instagram. “That his soul rests in peace.”
“My heart goes out to you and your family, Felix,” actor Kenneth Okonkwo wrote. “May God grant you the strength to bear this loss.”
We extend our deepest condolences to Félix Omokhodion and his family at this difficult time. May the soul of Omokhodion rest in peace.
|
