‘Heartstopper’ actor Kit Connor reflects on coming out as bisexual





As one of Netflixs main stars Heart strokeKit Connor came under intense personal scrutiny before coming out as bisexual last fall. In October, the British actor reappeared on Twitter after a brief hiatus to clarify his sexuality, but said the announcement was not of his own free will. Back a minute, he wrote at the time. I am bisexual. Congratulations on forcing an 18-year-old out of it. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Goodbye. in a new interview with British VogueConnor reflected on the ensuing media blitz, describing the tweet as an emotional response to a number of factors at the time. I’m a young man, so I’m already going through some things, in terms of life and mental health, he explained. I just needed to let that energy out. Still, he admitted to being slightly disappointed by the legions of Heartstopper viewers who pushed him to issue a public statement. I just felt like it wasn’t something I was ready to talk about, he said. According to Alice Osemans graphic novel seriesHeartstopper follows a budding romance between two teenagers, Charlie Spring (played by Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Connor), at a secondary school in small town England. Joe Locke (left) and Kit Connor in “Heartstopper” Season 2. The series created For big success last year and catapulted its mostly young cast into the spotlight. Off-screen, Connor had come to terms with his true self for some time, calling it a very natural process. Yet he was nonetheless suspicious of the prevalence of biphobia, noting: It’s the experience of maybe you’re too straight to be gay and you’re too gay to be straight. So it’s like, where do I sit? But I feel much more confident now. Since Connor had yet to label his sexuality, some accused him of queerbaiting or pandering to fans leaning into the belief that he identifies as LGBTQ in real life after having was photographed holding hands with actor Maia Reficco, his female co-star in the upcoming film A Cuban Girls Guide to Tea and Tomorrow. Unlike many of his Heartstopper castmates, Connor has been in TV and film for about a decade, which he says has made him an easier target on social media. Still, he wishes his announcement could have been made on his own terms and he could also opt for a different choice of words. I think forced isn’t the right word I would use, but I would say I would have preferred to do it another way, he told the magazine. I don’t know if I ever would have either. But in the end I don’t regret it. In many ways, it was really empowering. He then credited Heartstopper, which returns for its second season on August 3, with giving him a lot more confidence and pride to live authentically. I cannot say how grateful I am for Heartstopper, in how it has affected my life, my career, my perception of myself and my general state of mind, he said.

