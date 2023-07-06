Entertainment
Do Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate mark the “flopbuster” era?
Indiana Jones might be able to dig up the Ark of the Covenant, but can it fill the theaters? Apparently not. Fifteen years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, archaeologist Harrison Ford is back in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, but, so far, audiences haven’t come back with him. The film grossed $130 million ($102 million) at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend, which may sound impressive, but is actually “disappointing.” Rebecca Rubin wrote in Variety. It is, she pointed out, “one of the most expensive films of all time, [costing] $295 million pre-market,” so it’s unlikely to make a profit in theaters. Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro went further. It was, he said, a “disastrous result”.
The sad reality is that The Dial of Destiny deserved no better: the film is a stark, dreary, and largely unnecessary rehash of Indy’s other escapades. But he wasn’t the only hero who failed last weekend. According to Rubin, DC’s beleaguered superhero blockbuster The Flash had an “embarrassing” showing; DreamWorks and Universal’s Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, “in crater”; and another animation, Elemental, “did not live up to Pixar standards”. In his review of Elemental in The Guardian, Peter Bradshaw reflected “The question of whether Pixar’s golden age is irrevocably behind us,” the film was Pixar’s worst U.S. box office opening weekend since its very first film, the original Toy Story .
Overall, Rubin said, this summer so far has had “a disappointing series of tentpoles.” And before the summer, things weren’t overwhelming either. DC’s Black Adam and Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania fared poorly, leading to claims that audiences could have “superhero fatigue”. Contrary to the trend, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse did even better than the first film in the series, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. But there are too many “flopbusters” coming out these days to ignore. Since the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Avengers: Endgame in 2019, Hollywood seems to be in something of an endgame itself.
Mark Harris is the author of Pictures at a Revolution, a book about Bonnie and Clyde and the other radical “New Hollywood” dramas that took over in the mid-1960s when the traditional studio system was breaking down. What’s going on in the film industry right now, he said on Twitter this weekchillingly recalls what happened just before the New Hollywood revival: “I don’t think at any time since [20 years ago] resembles the pre-revolution crisis as much as this one. Bigger, longer, bloated movies, most of which are inferior versions of what worked 20 years ago, a panic about the waning influence of movie stars, a chilling understanding that old marketing approaches simply fail to reach or excite large swathes of the cinema public, a fear that Hollywood’s best creative days are behind them…Dark times!”
Streaming is definitely a factor. All four previous Indiana Jones adventures are currently available on Disney+ at the push of a button, so why buy tickets to see an inferior version? Also, so much money and talent is poured into high-profile television series, and so many A-list stars sign up to appear on them, that movies feel like poor relatives. It’s significant that Britain’s biggest film magazine, Empire, has put Disney+ TV shows such as The Mandalorian, Ahsoka and Secret Invasion on its covers in recent months, rather than actual cinema releases.
Aside from television, the WGA writers’ strike has stalled many productions, including Marvel’s Blade and Thunderbolts. And warnings that movies could be made by AI have only thickened the air of uncertainty surrounding the industry. The Covid-19 pandemic and other world events are also factors, Screen International box office editor Charles Gant told BBC Culture. “The recovery of cinemas from a 2020 pandemic is taking longer than anyone had hoped,” says Gant, “and it is concerning that in the UK and Ireland the recovery has essentially stalled , with a box office for 2023 so far at the same level as the same period of 2022. China is a concern, most Hollywood titles are not doing very well there and of course Russia is absent.
Still, says Gant, we shouldn’t read too much into Indy’s weekend duff. “I don’t think Hollywood is in crisis because a franchise revival hasn’t done as well as the last revival of said franchise. Let’s see what happens with the new Mission: Impossible, and the head- Barbie/Oppenheimer head, then we’ll have a clearer picture.”
Could these three films be the saviors of cinema this summer? “I wish all three of these films were successful, because we’re definitely in the ‘A rising tide lifts all boats’ crisis phase, and this is a crisis,” Harris tweeted. none of these three movies are going to fix the cracks in the hull.” As good as they are, it’s worth noting that Mission: Impossible is the seventh installment in a franchise that was itself based on a 1966 TV show, and Barbie is based on a brand of dolls launched in 1959. None of them suggests that Hollywood is brimming with creativity and vibrancy.
Maybe all of this means the industry should have a New Hollywood-style resurgence, like it did in the 1960s, but there’s no sign of that yet. And, as Harris put it, “the business can’t go on like this forever.” We used to think of cinema as a dream palace. At the moment, it’s more of a cursed temple.
