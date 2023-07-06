Entertainment
Emilia Clark Defends Marvel and Says She’s a Real Actress”
Secret Invasion star, Emilia Clarke, has recently been at odds with claims acting in front of a green screen isn’t “real” acting. Clarke’s acting filmography has varied in scope, genre and budget since his stardom over a decade ago. She has played many characters who were in heavy visual effects projects, such as in roles such as, Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of ThronesQi’ra in Han Solo: A star wars history Sarah Connor in Terminator: Genesis and now like Giah in Secret Invasion on Disney+. This experience galvanized her to respond to opinions that performing with a green screen devalues an actor’s performance.
The theatrically trained actress said there is a stigma that actors don’t play roles in such projects. Clarke posed the poignant rhetorical question: “Well, why are they asking all these great actors to do it, and why are they saying yes?” The actor went on to say that if “green screen acting” wasn’t a real form of acting, then big-name comedians, like Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Colman, wouldn’t be doing it. Clarke currently co-stars with the two aforementioned actors, as well as Ben Mendelson, Don Cheadle, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. She exclaimed that “the casting is ridiculous” and that’s what attracted her to the role of Giah in Secret Invasion.
Then again, not all Marvel alumni agree with Clarke. Thor Actor Anthony Hopkins (Odin) sadly voiced his opposition in a 2021 interview. He said the director, Kenneth Branagh, is certain of what he wants and continued, “They put armor on me and gave me a beard. Sit on a throne and shout a little. There’s no point in acting if you’re sitting in front of a green screen.
However, Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda) of Black Panther the films responded to Hopkins’ point of view in 2022 by highlighting how the opposite of his experience was. She articulated that the throne room was there, the floor was red clay, the lofty position of the Dora Milaje flanked her as she entered through the great doors. She also revealed that her desert scenes had trees and plants and streams and streams. The attention to detail added to its performance with the breathtaking surroundings.
Clarke ended by stating that she has become more deliberate in her acting pursuits. She wants to seek out opportunities to work with filmmakers she admires above all else. As for acting, she recommends a personal philosophy of living your life with sincerity because it will be reflected in his craft.
Emilia Clarke stars in Marvel’s TV series Secret Invasion on Disney Plus which airs new episodes every Wednesday.
