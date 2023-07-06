The Men of West Hollywood series is nominated for an American Reality Television Award





The Men of West Hollywood have been nominated for an American Reality Television Award (ARTAS). The 10th annual ARTAS announced its official nominees in 27 separate categories, and The Men of West Hollywood take on Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Rules in the Guilty Pleasure Show category. The category is described as “a show you watch and don’t talk about until someone else talks about it, and then it’s on. It’s the water cooler show, the one you your girlfriend has no idea you are watching or following.This series is your personal “must see tv”. Global voting is open now until Thursday, July 20, 2023, by texting ARTAS to 40691 or by going to http://vote.theARTAS.com The Men of West Hollywood series delivered a reality drama produced by Get Me Out Productions. Three gay guys and three straight guys gave us plenty to talk about as they went wild in a city that wasn’t quite West Hollywood. Cameras followed Mr. California David Barta, model and personal trainer; Justin Jedlica, plastic surgery consultant, known worldwide as the human ken doll; Darren Tieste, a famous photographer; Murray Swanby, a club promoter and top underwear model; Brennen Taylor, a YouTube star; and Landon Wetterstrom, owner of a luxury property. All six characters imagine themselves to be well-known actors who live, work, and party in Los Angeles County’s hippest zip code, 90069. The series has brought together one of the most dramatic and polarizing. groups of friends at WeHo last year and according to the ARTAS snap, people watched it with guilty abandon. Men have some pretty tough competition in the guilty pleasures department. The full list includes some big reality names: Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

Hell’s Kitchen (FOX)

Love is Blind (NETFLIX)

West Hollywood Men (CRACKLE)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (BRAVO)

Savage x Fenty Show (PRIME VIDEO)

Vanderpump Rules (BRAVO)

Welcome to Plathville (TLC) Last year’s Guilty Pleasure winner was 1000 pounds. Sisters (TLC) and Dr. Pimple Popper won the award last year. 41 broadcast, cable and streaming networks and 165 reality production companies are represented in this year’s nominations. Leading the pack with 7 nominations, NETFLIX’s Floor is Lava, followed by a tie of 6 nominations between NBC’s American Ninja Warrior and FOX’s Hells Kitchen. PRIME VIDEOs Lizzos Watch Out For The Big Grrrls earned 5 nominations, as did NETFLIXs The Mole. ABC Shark Tank received 4 nominations. Superstars David Dobrik, Zac Efron, Morgan Freeman, Selena Gomez, Chris Hemsworth, Paris Hilton, Judge Judy Sheindlin, Dan Levy, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Sebastian Maniscalco, Bill Nye, Jack Osborne, Keke Palmer, Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg are also receiving their first-ever ARTAS nominations. Executive producers Kristen Moss and Andrew Ward launched the American Reality Television Awards in 2012 to support, examine and redefine the art of reality in media by rewarding excellence, encouraging experimentation and recognizing that audiences are at the heart of reality TV. ARTAS values ​​the rich diversity of programming that puts reality at the forefront of entertainment. Joining just months before the 1st Awards start, 2-time Daytime Emmy Award-winning producer John Barra for Jeopardy! serves as showrunner and talent producer for all nine years. To see the full list of nominees, visit: https://www.realitytelevisionawards.com/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/men-of-west-hollywood-series-is-nominated-for-an-american-reality-television-award/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos