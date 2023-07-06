Commercial agencies sought to cut actors’ pay by up to 89%, document says

Open this photo in the gallery: ACTRA members gather in Toronto, July 11, 2022.HO/The Canadian Press

A national group of ad agencies has proposed cutting pay for unionized actors for commercial work by up to 89% for some productions, according to a presentation made in April to members of Canada’s largest actors union.

The Globe and Mail has viewed presentation slides and verified their contents with several members who viewed the spring presentation, and does not identify its sources as they may face retaliation for sharing details. The 28,000 members of the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) have been in a labor dispute that the union describes as a lockout with the Institute of Canadian Agencies (ICA) since April 2022.

The dispute centers on the six-decade-old national trade agreement between ACTRA and the ICA, who have become bitterly divided. Actors call it a collective agreement; the agency group calls this a commercial contract. Either way, it underpins lucrative work: the ICA represents many agencies, including Leo Burnett, Sid Lee and Taxi, a large group whose clients include major brands such as Canadian Tire, McDonalds and H&R Block.

Commercial jobs, especially for top brands, can be a vital lifeline for active players, and many have been financially drained during the 14-month standoff. ACTRA and the Institute are due to resume negotiations with a mediator next week.

The actors union declined to comment out of respect for the bargaining process. In an email, ICA Chief Executive Scott Knox said he looked forward to returning to the table to bring fairness and justice to their relationship, reflecting the scope and expanded opportunities of current technologies on the current market.

Details of the ICA proposals seen by The Globe, which are no longer in play but reveal the intensity of the group’s lengthy negotiations, would have imposed significant restrictions on the long-term earnings of actors appearing in the adverts, officials said. industry figures.

Earlier this year on the slideshow, the Institute proposed that, for commercials with talent costs exceeding more than 10% of a commercial’s production budget, actors would receive flat fees for digital and television ad campaigns. combined rather than the current norm, which sees players receiving residual payments over time. Proposed fees could range from $4,000 in compensation for a lead actor for a one-year ad rollout to $350 for a voice-over narrator for an eight-week rollout.

This change in compensation structure, with diminished residuals, could reduce actors’ total compensation from commercials by 70 to 89 percent, ACTRA officials wrote in a slide. Strategy Magazine previously reported this figure in an interview with ACTRA’s National Executive Director, Marie Kelly, in June, without providing details on how the percentage was calculated.

Actors’ union accuses Ottawa of prolonging labor dispute with agencies after millions in ad spend revealed

Such a cut would be drastic for working actors. It would be impossible to make a living in a market like that, said Fiona Highet, an ACTRA member whose commercial voice-over work has accounted for at least 60% of her income for the past 20 years.

None of the people quoted in this story, including Highet, shared the slides with The Globe, and all agreed to speak only in the context of the consequences such proposals would have on their jobs and livelihoods.

Such a reduction in commercial revenue, especially lucrative residual payments, could ripple through the entire performing arts sector in Canada, warned Highet, who also works in theatre. Theater life can be precarious, and actors often have to pay their bills with other work. If they can’t pay their mortgage, they can’t live in downtown Toronto, which means downtown Toronto doesn’t have a theatre.

Knox declined to comment on the individual proposals obtained by The Globe, but said: Proposals can be made, often at the request of the other side, to highlight issues facing either side. They may not be the desired end result, but were intended to be catalysts for bringing good ideas and solutions to the table.

Such a rigid pricing structure could also have longer-term financial implications for players. They are typically barred from acting in many competing company ads for six months after a commercial campaign ends, and are therefore dependent on residual income before returning to the stock market.

Residue compensation is important because it’s far more than their daily fee for a shoot, said Maggie Dunlop, a talent agent at Oldfield Management in Toronto, who spoke on behalf of her clients trying to make a living from work. commercial. She declined to comment on ongoing labor negotiations.

Residuals are important because the success of an advertisement, despite an actor’s exposure to a wider audience, can also prolong the duration of the conflict. accept related advertisements. That can limit them, Dunlop said. It is expected that they can count on a certain amount of money. They depend on it for their livelihood.

The ICA has also proposed expanding a program for low-budget digital advertisements (which allows lower payments to actors) to include television. The proposal also included expanding the range of production budgets for the program, raising the eligibility threshold from $75,000 to $300,000.

ACTRA officials wrote in a slide that this would account for most commercials and actors would only receive $1,000 to account for both filming and residuals for one year of unlimited commercial use, which would result in a gain of 80 to 90 per person. cent off fee. Given the time it takes for actors to avoid conflicts of interest, this could reduce some actors’ commercial income to just $1,000 for 18 months.

The slides also show that the sales agency group requested an exception for the use of union actors in social media ad campaigns, particularly if they could rely on user-generated content.

The national commercial agreement is also signed by a third party, the Association of Canadian Advertisers, which has renewed its part of the contract with ACTRA for two one-year periods.

Earlier this year, the federal government came under fire for relying on ICA member Cossette, who at the time was using non-ACTRA labor for much of its advertising during the dispute. of the ICA. But in April, Cossette signed a temporary deal to work with the ACTRA cast until the end of 2023.

Canadian actors union calls on consumers to boycott anti-union brands as dispute drags on