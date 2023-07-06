GQ removes article criticizing Warner Bros. CEO as the most hated man in Hollywood after the lawsuit against Zaslav’s camp

Menswear magazine GQ edited and then deleted an article criticizing Warner Brothers Discovery CEO David Zaslav this week following complaints from his team.

Freelancer Jason Bailey’s article lambasted the powerful media executive for his handling of the company’s entertainment projects, particularly Warner Brothers films.

In the article, Bailey called the CEO “perhaps the most hated man in Hollywood,” a line that was removed in later edits requested by someone from Zaslavs’ team.

DANGER! HOST KEN JENNINGS SLAMMED BY BIG BANG THEORY STAR FOR CROSSING THE PICKET LINE

GQ removed the piece entirely after Bailey demanded that her byline be removed from the piece following Zaslav’s camp pushback.

The Washington Post reported on the timeline of the short-lived GQ stories, saying unnamed sources confirmed how a spokesperson for Zaslav “complained to GQ about the story shortly after it was published”.

The original article included Baileys’ criticism of the media mogul over “turner Classic Movies Channel layoffs that outraged top directors and other superfans and his decision not to air finished films. such as Batgirl for tax purposes,” the Post wrote.

Bailey also compared Zaslav to the fictional, earthy patriarch of “Succession” Logan Roy.

The Post provided archival sources to the original and edited versions of the piece, noting that there were “significant changes that had the effect of softening its tone.”

The piece claimed: “A line calling Zaslav the most hated man in Hollywood has been removed. The estate comparison has been removed, as has a segment where Bailey called out the reality shows Zaslav oversaw during the running Discovery reality slop.” Other reviews have also been removed.

LATE NIGHT SHOW STOPS Amid WRITERS’ STRIKE AS HOSTS SHOW SUPPORT: COULDN’T DO THE SHOW WITHOUT THEM

Bailey told the Post that he asked GQ to remove his byline from the article once the changes were implemented, although he said an editor told him the article would not remain on the site if his name was no longer attached to it.

By Monday, the article had disappeared.

Bailey explained to the newspaper: “I wrote what I thought was the story I was hired to do. When I was asked to rewrite it after publication, I declined. The rewrite that was done was not to my satisfaction, so I asked to have my name removed and was told the option was to remove the article entirely, and that was fine with me.”

The newspaper claimed that a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery had provided a statement justifying the complaint, saying they made it because “Bailey did not ask the company for comment before posting.”

They said: “The Freelance Reporter has made no attempt to contact Warner Bros Discovery to verify the substance of the article before posting standard practice for any reputable news outlet. As is also standard practice, we contacted the outlet and asked that many of the inaccuracies be corrected, and in doing so the editors ultimately decided to remove the article.

Bailey confirmed to the Post that he didn’t ask for comment but disputed the claim that there were “numerous inaccuracies.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Twitter, Bailey corroborated the claims made in the Post article, saying, “This is an accurate summary of what happened to the David Zaslzav article I wrote for GQ.”

GQ did not respond to a request for comment.