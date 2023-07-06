Tom Cruise, Barbie last hope to save the Hollywood summer





Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fatethe fifth film in the Walt Disney Co. series about a globe-trotting archaeologist, grossed $83.9 million in theater ticket sales during the five-day 4th of July holiday in the United States, another mediocre reception for a big-budget summer movie.

While the international box office brought in total box office receipts of over $100 million, that’s still a modest sum for a film that would have cost nearly $300 million to produce, and tens of millions more to market and distribute. The summer is shaping up to be a disappointment for Hollywood and for theaters trying to recover from the pandemic. Big pictures, likethe flashfrom Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. andElementaryfrom Disneys Pixar, did not deliver to fans as hoped.dial of fatedid well with older moviegoers who remember Indiana Jones, but not enough of them turned out. And the film failed to excite young audiences. Franchises have a head start, but they still need to come up with something new and creative every time to excite moviegoers, said David A. Gross, founder of an industry research group, in a E-mail. Two successful recent photos,THESuper Mario Bros movie.and the lastSpider Manimage, met those criteria, he said. Other summer movies with lukewarm performances include Universal Picturesx fastwhich debuted in May to $67 million, among the lowest of the 10 films in thefast furiousseries and DisneyThe little Mermaida live-action remake of the 1989 animated hit thatbelowindustry projections. During the July 4 holiday, domestic theaters saw ticket sales of $4.61 billion, up 17% from a year ago, researcher Comscore Inc said Wednesday. But revenue remains 21% lower than the same period in 2019 and summer movie season sales are around 2% lower than a year ago. dial of fatecame in at the bottom of the $80 million to $103 million forecast byProfessional ticket officefor the five-day vacation. Last week, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts forecast full-year ticket sales of about $8.8 billion in North America, citing Box Office Pro. That’s down from a peak estimate of $9.2 billion just a few weeks ago and far less than the $11 billion and more recorded annually before the Covid-19 pandemic. The miss is another troubling indicator for theaters as summer box office receipts now lag 2022 comparables, they said in a note Wednesday. Analysts also fear that production delays related to striking writers in Hollywood could push a full recovery in the theater industry beyond the next two years. The count fordial of fateshowed fans retain some affection for adventurous Professor Indiana Jones, played again by Harrison Ford, despite a 15-year gap since the last picture.Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skullopento weekend sales of $100 million in North America in 2008 and went on to gross $790.7 million worldwide. In the latest film, Jones, played by 80-year-old Ford, races to retrieve an artifact that can change the course of history. Her co-stars include Antonio Banderas and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Karen Allen returns as Marion. Fans who turned out liked the film, with 88% in favor onrotten tomatoes, which aggregates the review. Reviews were also overwhelmingly upbeat, with around two-thirds recommending the picture. Nearly 60% of theatergoers were over 35, compared to just 26% of those who saw theSuper Mariomovie in April. However, young moviegoers came out with a bang, making this picture the highest-grossing film of the year so far. A few big hits later this month might lessen the disappointment.Mission: impossible to reckon, part one, a Paramount Pictures release starring Tom Cruise, opens July 12 and is expected to gross over $300 million in North America, according to Box Office Pro. Warner Bros.Barbie,released nine days later,could bring in up to $240 million domestically. UniversalOppenheimerfrom director Christopher Nolan, opens the same weekend. Another collaboration between Cruise and Paramount Global,Top Gun: Maverickwas among the highest-grossing films of 2022 in the United States, with $718.7 million in ticket sales.

