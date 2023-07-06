Roxy Theater pays tribute to late actor | News





Muskogees Roxy Theater will host a screening of the classic film The Last Picture Show in remembrance and celebration of an event titled Clu Gulager Night. Gulagers’ career as an actor and director spanned more than six decades. By any measure, William Martin Gulager Gulager was a scene stealer and was by far the most watchable performer on a movie and TV scene. Born in Holdenville and raised in Muskogee, Gulager was given the nickname Gulager by his grandfather. He was also a registered citizen of the Cherokee Nation and was also a first cousin of Will Rogers. Their grandmothers were sisters. His father John Gulager had worked as an actor for a time before becoming a lawyer and moving to Muskogee to practice law. After high school, Gulager served two years in the Marine Corp, then attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah before transferring to Baylor University in Texas. There he won a scholarship to study acting abroad with famous actor and director Jean-Lous Barrault from Paris, France. When he returned to Baylor the following year, he married another actress, Miriam Byrd Nethery. The couple had two sons. After graduation, they headed to Hollywood to pursue their careers, and in 1959 Gulager became the first television actor to become a contract player with Universal Studios. In 1966, as part of the cast of The Virgininan, Gulager, along with his cast members, received the Bronze Wrangler Award. In 1969, the short film A Day With The Boys Gulager, directed, was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. In 1986, Gulager was nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor in the film Hunters Blood. In 2013, the BareBones International Independent Film and Music Festival presented Gulager with the Lifetime Achievement and Living Legend Award. At that time, the Film Festival created the Gulager Best Actor Award which they present every year. In 2017 Gulager was inducted into the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame. He died on August 5, 2022, at the age of 93 of natural causes. The final image show will be screened at 7 p.m. on August 5. A short documentary and a brief discussion on the life of the Gulagers will precede the screening of the film. The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

