News | City of West Hollywood





The city of West Hollywood has been recognized by Mars Petcare as a Better Cities For Pets certified city for being pet-friendly and for helping to keep people and pets together. The assessment report outlines eight strengths of the City of West Hollywood, including: Partners across West Hollywood are working together to reduce pet homelessness and get more pets into loving homes; A local community cat program humanely reduces overcrowding and keeps cat colonies vaccinated; The City of West Hollywood has no breed bans or other significant restrictions for owning pets; Residents of the City of West Hollywood have pet-friendly housing options with minimal restrictions or unreasonable fees; Local food banks or animal welfare organizations distribute pet food to families in need; Local emergency preparedness plans for the City of West Hollywood include sheltering and communication regarding pets; The City of West Hollywood has pet-friendly green spaces for people and pets to enjoy healthy exercise and connect with each other; There are transportation options in the city of West Hollywood for people who need to get around with their pets. The Better Cities For Pets Certified City report also provides inspiration to help make the city of West Hollywood even more pet-friendly in the future, including suggestions such as continued efforts to lead the way. animal welfare and putting the spotlight on pets; continue its Pet Mayor program; add signage that makes it easy for pet owners to find pet amenities; making City buildings and facilities pet-friendly to support and demonstrate the benefits of pets in the workplace; and more. The city of West Hollywood has been at the forefront of the animal rights movement for decades and the city’s commitment to animal rights is one of its legacies. The City has consistently strived to pass state-of-the-art animal welfare legislation. In 1989, the West Hollywood City Council passed Resolution 558 making West Hollywood a cruelty-free zone. This action was later followed by West Hollywood’s decision to secure animal care services policies which included a no-slaughter policy for stray and abandoned animals. In 2004, the West Hollywood City Council passed an ordinance banning the practice of cat declawing, making West Hollywood the first city in North America to ban the procedure. In 2008, the City of West Hollywood passed a resolution supporting Proposition 2, which led to a statewide standard for caging chickens; in 2009, the West Hollywood City Council took a stand against puppy mills and the sale of dogs in local stores from such mills. The City of West Hollywood Ordinance Prohibiting the Sale of Fur has established that it is illegal to sell, offer for sale, exhibit for sale, import, export, trade or to distribute any fur product by any means in the City of West Hollywood on or after September 21, 2013. This ordinance was approved by the West Hollywood City Council in November 2011 and, in August 2015, the ordinance has been modified. The City of West Hollywood invites canine members of the community and their humans to sniff around and let off steam at the city’s two dog parks at West Hollywood Park. A small dog park and a large dog park are located on either side of the park’s basketball courts and each area includes stretches of open space with shade trees, small mounds and grass terraces and water stations. In addition, the City operates William S. Hart Park and the off-leash dog park located at 8341 De Longpré Avenue. For more information on Better Cities For Pets certification, contact Vyto Adomaitis, Neighborhood and Business Safety Officer for the City of West Hollywood, at [email protected] or at (323) 848-6531. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Sign up for Citys text messaging platform by texting WeHo at (323) 848-5000. For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

