Michael Jackson Lawyer Legacy Sees Kinsella Holley Iser Kump Steinsapir LLP Renamed – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: One of Tinseltown’s toughest law firms is changing its partnership and name again. Two years after Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump LLP became Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley LLP, the Wilshire Blvd-based company is now Kinsella Holley Iser Kump Steinsapir LLP. While the name of the late Howard Weitzman will no longer appear on the law firm he co-founded in 2006, the presence of the former lawyer and dealmaker for Michael Jackson is perhaps more important than ever. In very real terms, the promotion of Weitzman’s proteges, Shawn Holley and Jonathan Steinsapir, represents a solidification of the lawyer’s legacy at the firm. “When we launched our law firm, we knew we wanted to create a place where talented litigants could practice law for decades,” Kinsella said Wednesday. “Our decisions to make Jon a renowned partner and to honor Shawn’s contributions will ensure that our firm, made up of superb lawyers working with clients who shape the entertainment business landscape, will exist for a long, long time.” “Having been a member of the company since its inception, I have witnessed the remarkable success of KHIKS over the past 17 years,” Holley told Deadline on Wednesday. “I am honored to ascend to the second position in our company name, an honor and a responsibility that I do not take lightly,” said the Reasonable doubt producer added. “I feel like my name doesn’t replace Howard’s; he rather passes the baton to me. The promotion for Holley, OJ Simpson’s Dream Team vet and Kim Kardashian’s attorney, comes after her recent role as co-defendant in Danny Masterson’s second rape trial. Found guilty of two counts of sexual assault by a jury on May 31 and faces up to 30 years behind bars, the current incarcerated That 70s show The actor is due to be sentenced on August 4. Having assumed the bulk of the responsibility for Michael Jackson’s estate following Weitzman’s death in April 2021, Steinsapir has had a full dance card of affairs centering on the former King of Pop’s career and intellectual property. . Still, the move to a new name for the firm puts the music lawyer front and center. “As the youngest nominee partner, I hope to help lead the firm into the future and continue to uphold the values, culture and highest quality of legal work as other nominee partners, as well as the late great Howard Weitzman, created,” said Steinsapir, a 2002 UCLA Law School graduate. “I could never have imagined seeing my name on this company when I joined 16 years ago. I am humble. “Dale, Mike and I are excited about this next phase in the evolution of our law firm, as we all continue to work collaboratively and successfully to resolve the most intriguing and difficult disputes in the field of law. entertainment and business,” said Larry Iser, Managing Partner of KHIKS. . “Howard Weitzman had the utmost respect and admiration for Shawn and Jon – whom he mentored each after selecting them to join our team. Our name change honors these key contributors who have helped shape the company over the of the last two decades.

