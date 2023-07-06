Entertainment
Steven Soderbergh’s Six-Part Max Drama – The Hollywood Reporter
With the presumed demise of physical media, I will miss nothing more than DVD commentary tracks. It’s less the banal buffoonery and hagiographic nostalgia of 95% of them and more the occasional recording that someone would unload on with two hours of candor, be it Ben Affleck speaking Armageddon or the delicate dance performed by Steven Soderbergh and screenwriter Lem Hobbs discussing Linden.
This Limey The commentary track is a spectacular illustration of how great movies can still be made even if two key creative forces aren’t on the same page about anything. It’s also a reminder of how often the things Soderbergh does behind the camera don’t always align with whoever wrote the screenplay’s original goals — and not necessarily.
full circle
The essential
Not aw-‘Full’ but uneven.
Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon have what seems like a solid partnership, including HBO’s largely forgotten series Mosaic and the intriguing and convoluted HBO Max feature No sudden movement. Solomon and Soderbergh’s latest collaboration, the star-studded six-part Max full circleis more convoluted than and it definitely looks like an example of a project where the things one principal cares about are not a priority for the other.
A kidnapping thriller – shades of Kurosawa Up and down are numerous — with international implications, full circle is a strange sight. Soderbergh’s virtuosity behind the camera makes the series compelling, and you can often spot the elements that made Solomon want to tell this story in the first place. But in terms of the unifying values you might expect given the title of the series and its myriad of high-end names? Well, the scenarios can come together, but full circle does not.
Entirely written by Solomon and entirely directed by Soderbergh, the show features a three-part narrative.
We begin in Guyana, with the introduction of Xavier (Sheyi Cole) and Louis (Gerald Jones), teenagers looking for a passage to the United States, where they hope to join Louis’ sister, Natalia (Adia) in the Queens. Natalia is a massage therapist and acupuncturist whose clients include local Guyanese kingpin Savitri Mahabir (CCH Pounder).
Mahabir prepares for a kidnapping involving the teenage son (Ethan Stoddard’s Jared) of Sam (Claire Danes) and Derek (Timothy Olyphant), the creative forces behind the lucrative culinary brand run by Sam’s father, Jeffrey (Dennis Quaid, with a grotesque ponytail).
The kidnapping, orchestrated by Mahabir’s nephew and Natalia’s fiancé, Aked (Jharrel Jerome), goes awry and intersects with a pre-existing investigation by the US Postal Inspector Service. Agent Harmony (Zazie Beetz) wants in on the case, but she has psychological issues, which makes her boss, Manny Broward (Jim Gaffigan), reluctant to hand over responsibility. It’s too bad, because Agent Harmony has a Sherlockian understanding of human nature, albeit a limited understanding of his own nature.
As is inevitable on shows like this – and as you would expect from a show with this title – everything and everyone in full circle is connected and everything and everyone in full circle is linked to events of 20 years ago. Are today’s misadventures the result of decades of intertwined secrets and poor choices, or is there a curse at play? Or are all curses, no matter how convincing on a spiritual level, simply the result of bad choices? Well, duh.
At the plot level, full circle is unsightly. There’s probably just enough story for a two-hour movie. But there’s a certain smarts to how Solomon makes sure the devices he’ll need to push the story forward are introduced early, and elegance to how he and Soderbergh pay for them.
For a show in which the characters are constantly shocked by what they learn, none of those surprises trickle down to the audience. When the finale rolls around, there’s no way to tie it all together without bushels of exposure, bravely delivered by Danes and Beetz. The Last Thing That “Happens” in the show is maybe 45 minutes long, and then everyone talks about things that viewers will have already figured out or viewers haven’t been given enough information to infer.
It is here that Solomon benefits from Soderbergh’s ability to almost gleefully charge through the gaps in the written narrative. full circle delivers the kind of visual chemistry fans have come to expect from the “pairing” of Soderbergh and his pseudonymous cinematographer Peter Andrews – kinetic tracking shots, alienating camera positioning, and a dazzling use of natural light that can almost literally leaving you in the dark for a long stretch before revealing the close-up or tableau that justified the whole setup in the first place.
The result is a series that gives the impression of being in constant motion, even if that motion turns out, intentionally or not, to go around in circles. It’s intimate, conveys a strong sense of place and, when that exposition-heavy finale arrives, damn if there isn’t an emotional resonance at the end.
I didn’t expect the conclusion to be as powerful as it does because, from the start, I couldn’t help but suspect that the aesthetic and prioritization of Soderbergh’s momentum was riding at steam the things that probably piqued Solomon’s curiosity the most. Why put this story under the jurisdiction of the US Postal Inspector Service? I don’t have the slightest pain. Why place the targeted upper family in the world of culinary celebrities? No idea.
full circle has several credited creative consultants and some of them must have been there to lend authenticity to the Guyanese piece of the puzzle, but that’s just a whisper. The “Why Guyana? The question boils down to something like “Because it’s a place wealthy Americans believe they can exploit and never think about again”, a provocative answer underexplored on the Guyanese side.
That there is this Guyanese enclave in Queens, that it is complete with business and crime syndicates that clash with the city’s other immigrant communities, that it has religious practices that are familiar but foreign to most Americans – those are fascinating facets to a really good American Dream 2023 failure series. convincingly.
Did Soderbergh and his alter ego craftsmen reduce some of the nuance in favor of advancing the plot or did they advance the plot to cover up the lack of nuance? Who knows?
People will be attracted to full circle by the big stars and they’re mostly solid. Beetz makes Agent Harmony a character I’d happily follow in another series – incredibly smart, still funny on a level that nothing else in the show attempts to match, and unable to withstand his own damage. The perfect match for Agent Harmony could be Natasha Lyonne Poker face character, but Beetz is also excellent with Gaffigan, playing well against type.
Danes is tightly wound in an effective if not revealing manner, resisting the kind of tear gash collapse you suspect is inevitable. It’s fun to watch Olyphant, one of our great breakthrough performers, play a guy who never really knows what to do but suspects it’s all his fault.
I really don’t know what Quaid is playing and I’m not going to spoil my two favorite supporting performances, a pair of really delightful nods to my favorite early Solomon projects.
The truth full circle the stars are on the Guyanese side and not the big names of Jerome and Pounder, both doing their wordless best with underwritten characters. No, the stars of the series are Cole, Adia and especially Jones, who make their parts raw and believable.
They would be the center of a big show. They are not the center of full circle, who ultimately struggles to get by or is determined to get away from his best people. How Soderbergh and Solomon’s collaboration became this and not something better – Or worse – would make a great commentary track.
